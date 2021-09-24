Boston Celtics 2021-22 Season Preview: Will The Celtics Bounce Back?

A year after being the No. 3 seed and making the Conference Finals, the 2020-21 Celtics took a step back, finishing as the seventh seed before being dominated by the Brooklyn Nets in the first round. Last season promoted several changes in the front office, on the coaching staff and on the roster for the Celtics. The hope has to be that 2020-21 was just an off year in one of the weirdest years in league history.

Roster:

Jayson Tatum

Jaylen Brown

Al Horford

Marcus Smart

Robert Williams

Dennis Schroder

Josh Richardson

Juancho Hernangomez

Grant Williams

Romeo Langford

Enes Kanter

Aaron Nesmith

Payton Pritchard

Jabari Parker

Sam Hauser

Projected Vegas Win Total: 45.5

Biggest Addition: Ime Udoka

There are a few ways to answer this question for Boston. Al Horford could be an answer as he returns to Boston. Dennis Schroder is another considering he is functionally replacing Kemba Walker. But the right answer feels like Ime Udoka, who replaced Brad Stevens (now the Celtics’ general manager) as head coach.

Udoka has a strong pedigree coming from the Gregg Popovich coaching tree and should bring a new voice to a team that might need to take a step forward in the Eastern Conference. He’s also coming into a a situation with All-Star players and an expectation to win right now. Among first-year head coaches, Udoka may be the most interesting to follow over the course of the season considering all that will be thrown at him.

Biggest Loss: Kemba Walker

Walker wasn’t ever really at his Hornets-era peak with the Celtics, largely due to injury issues. But he was still a key piece the last few years and it’s unclear how moving on from him to a point guard rotation of Schroder and Payton Pritchard will impact this team.

Without Walker, it’ll be worth watching to see how Udoka organizes the offense. It seems possible that he leans more on Tatum and Brown to lead the offense and create for others. Schroder is also a good pick-and-roll player, so maybe a Schroder-Horford pick-and-roll and pick-and-pop can be a staple of whatever Boston runs on offense.