The Celtics Opened The NBA Season With A Breezy Win Over The 76ers

Getty Image

With their full complement of high-end players available, the Boston Celtics are a trendy pick to represent the Eastern Conference in the 2019 NBA Finals. Though Brad Stevens’ team did not put together a flawless performance in the regular season opener, the Celtics did nothing to dissuade viewers from the belief that they are the class of the East, taking care of business in a 105-87 victory over Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers.

Excitement was high for a match-up between two legitimate contenders on opening night but, in the early going, the quality of play was spotty at best. Fortunately, there were a few moments of note in the first half, including a strong showing from Simmons.

Ben Simmons gets out to 10 PTS, 9 REB, 5 AST in the 1st half for the @sixers! #KiaTipOff18 #HereTheyCome pic.twitter.com/7BbVNJrS2o — NBA (@NBA) October 17, 2018

Still, the Celtics managed to hold off the Sixers to the tune of a five-point halftime advantage and that, in itself, was rather impressive given the circumstances. Boston shot just 36.5 percent from the floor through two quarters and that included an ugly, 0-for-8 showing from Kyrie Irving. On the flip side, Philadelphia committed 11 costly turnovers before halftime, a significant factor in the home team holding the disadvantage despite its own struggles.

Fireworks began to erupt in the third quarter, as Boston scored 30 points in the quarter with the help of youngster Jayson Tatum. The second-year forward zoomed 20 points through three quarters and put on a show to boot.