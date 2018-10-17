The Celtics Opened The NBA Season With A Breezy Win Over The 76ers

10.16.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

With their full complement of high-end players available, the Boston Celtics are a trendy pick to represent the Eastern Conference in the 2019 NBA Finals. Though Brad Stevens’ team did not put together a flawless performance in the regular season opener, the Celtics did nothing to dissuade viewers from the belief that they are the class of the East, taking care of business in a 105-87 victory over Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers.

Excitement was high for a match-up between two legitimate contenders on opening night but, in the early going, the quality of play was spotty at best. Fortunately, there were a few moments of note in the first half, including a strong showing from Simmons.

Still, the Celtics managed to hold off the Sixers to the tune of a five-point halftime advantage and that, in itself, was rather impressive given the circumstances. Boston shot just 36.5 percent from the floor through two quarters and that included an ugly, 0-for-8 showing from Kyrie Irving. On the flip side, Philadelphia committed 11 costly turnovers before halftime, a significant factor in the home team holding the disadvantage despite its own struggles.

Fireworks began to erupt in the third quarter, as Boston scored 30 points in the quarter with the help of youngster Jayson Tatum. The second-year forward zoomed 20 points through three quarters and put on a show to boot.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Philadelphia 76ers#Ben Simmons#Boston Celtics
TAGSben simmonsBOSTON CELTICSJayson TatumPHILADELPHIA 76ERS

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.16.18 14 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.15.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

10.15.18 1 day ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kurt Vile, St. Vincent, And Quavo

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kurt Vile, St. Vincent, And Quavo

10.12.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.09.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.08.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP