The Boston Celtics continue to confound the Philadelphia 76ers. Despite a raucous crowd at Wells Fargo Center, a 22-point and 19-rebound performance by Joel Embiid, and a huge shot at the end of regulation by Marco Belinelli, the Celtics managed to go on the road and pick up a 101-98 win. With the victory, Boston put Philadelphia on the brink of elimination, as the Celtics opened up a 3-0 lead in the series.

The story of this game, aside from the fact that Boston is doing some amazing stuff without Gordon Hayward and Kyrie Irving, was that Philadelphia just kept making mistakes that were ultimately their undoing. Let’s start at the end of the game, as the Sixers had the ball with 10 seconds left in a tied game. Ben Simmons and J.J. Redick looked to get their signals crossed, which led to a turnover and a layup for Jaylen Brown.