The Celtics Pushed The Sixers To The Brink Of Elimination By Winning Game 3

#2018 NBA Playoffs #Philadelphia 76ers #Boston Celtics
05.05.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

The Boston Celtics continue to confound the Philadelphia 76ers. Despite a raucous crowd at Wells Fargo Center, a 22-point and 19-rebound performance by Joel Embiid, and a huge shot at the end of regulation by Marco Belinelli, the Celtics managed to go on the road and pick up a 101-98 win. With the victory, Boston put Philadelphia on the brink of elimination, as the Celtics opened up a 3-0 lead in the series.

The story of this game, aside from the fact that Boston is doing some amazing stuff without Gordon Hayward and Kyrie Irving, was that Philadelphia just kept making mistakes that were ultimately their undoing. Let’s start at the end of the game, as the Sixers had the ball with 10 seconds left in a tied game. Ben Simmons and J.J. Redick looked to get their signals crossed, which led to a turnover and a layup for Jaylen Brown.

Around The Web

TOPICS#2018 NBA Playoffs#Philadelphia 76ers#Boston Celtics
TAGS2018 NBA PlayoffsBOSTON CELTICSPHILADELPHIA 76ERS

Listen To This

Kimbra’s ‘Primal Heart’ Is A Surging Pop Experiment That Shouldn’t Be Ignored

Kimbra’s ‘Primal Heart’ Is A Surging Pop Experiment That Shouldn’t Be Ignored

05.03.18 2 days ago 3 Comments
Janelle Monae’s Funky, Free-Thinking ‘Dirty Computer’ Celebrates The Misfits And Weirdos

Janelle Monae’s Funky, Free-Thinking ‘Dirty Computer’ Celebrates The Misfits And Weirdos

05.02.18 3 days ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From April 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From April 2018

04.30.18 5 days ago
The 10 Best Rock Albums That Dropped In April

The 10 Best Rock Albums That Dropped In April

04.30.18 5 days ago 5 Comments
April Spinback: Six Songs By Electronic Artists You Might’ve Missed

April Spinback: Six Songs By Electronic Artists You Might’ve Missed

04.30.18 5 days ago
The Best Hip-Hop Releases Of April 2018

The Best Hip-Hop Releases Of April 2018

04.30.18 5 days ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP