Getty Image

Basketball fans got a potential preview of the 2019 Eastern Conference Finals on Friday night, as the Boston Celtics traveled to Canada to take on the Toronto Raptors. If a postseason matchup between the two teams would be anything like their first meeting of the regular season, we’re in for a treat, as the Raptors beat the Celtics in a thriller, 113-101.

The game was closer than the final score would indicate, as the Raptors’ lead was only two with 2:30 left in the game. But Toronto was able to pour it on at the end and, as a result, Kawhi Leonard and Co. drew first blood in what should be one heck of a series this season.

One day later and Brad Stevens wasn’t pulling any punches when asked about where things stand between his team and their rivals to the north.