Here Are 10 Fake Trades The Wizards Could Look At For Bradley Beal

Bradley Beal could be on his way out of Washington. According to multiple reports, Beal and the Wizards are in constant communication as the franchise tries to figure out its next step, and if that involves going into a rebuild, it appears Beal could be suiting up for a new team for the first time next season.

Beal is maybe the hardest guy to figure out in the league from a trade perspective. What is the value of a guy on such a gigantic contract, one that gets more expensive over each of the next three seasons before a player option in 2026-27 worth $57.1 million? While Beal is a three-time All-Star, he’s coming off of two straight years where the raw production just hasn’t quite been there, and he’s only played in 90 of a potential 162 games. (It’s worth mentioning that, last season, his field goal percentage of 50.6 percent was the best of his career.)

And then there’s the no-trade clause. The holder of the only true no-trade clause in the league — one that will follow him wherever he goes next — Beal has the ability to reject any trade Washington gets. This doesn’t just mean that he’ll be able to pick his destination, because he has the ability to say, hypothetically, that he doesn’t like the return, as well. It’s worth mentioning that this works both ways, because he can say the Wizards aren’t getting enough just as easily as he can say his new team is giving up too much.

With all that said, let’s dive into a few potential trades that could lead to Beal heading elsewhere. The first two, which we’ll dive into a little deeper, are from the teams that have been most closely linked to him, while everything after is exploring a pure hypothetical.

Milwaukee Bucks: Jrue Holiday, MarJon Beauchamp, 2029 first-round pick

For financial purposes, a deal between Milwaukee and Washington for Beal would almost certainly have to include Holiday, unless the two teams decide to do something weird with a Khris Middleton sign-and-trade that doesn’t make a ton of sense for either side. It should be noted that was what Marc Stein reported would be how the deal would get done, but it’s hard to imagine why Washington would want a soon-to-be 32-year-old Middleton if they’re trying to reset the roster, and it’s hard to imagine why Milwaukee would want to move someone with his two-way value on the wing (unless they are concerned about his long-term health). Holiday, meanwhile, is under contract for this season and has a player option for 2024-25, and if the Wizards were to bring him on board, he’d make sense as a guy who can be flipped elsewhere for picks and/or players that help Washington rebuild.

Would that be a hard pill to swallow for the Bucks? Of course, as Holiday has been excellent for them on and off the court. But on the heels of a premature postseason exit, turning Holiday into Beal would be an interesting way to shake things up and add some more self-creation to an offense that could use it. This would also be a way for them to avoid having to hammer out a new deal with Holiday, while giving them a player who is going to stick around for the foreseeable future.

To sweeten the pot, Milwaukee can throw in its 2029 first-round pick, which is the only pick they can move without any restrictions due to the trade with the New Orleans Pelicans that landed them Holiday. Beauchamp isn’t the sort of young building block who makes or breaks a deal, but he’d give the Wizards a young wing that they can work to develop as they enter would could be a few lean years.

Miami Heat: Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson, 2023 first-round pick

You can swap Herro for Kyle Lowry if you’d like, but in the aftermath of a run to the NBA Finals that saw Herro get hurt very early in the playoffs, it would be pretty easy for Miami to justify moving on from him in order to bring in an All-Star caliber player whose skillset would greatly help on offense. There is the question of whether Washington would rather have Lowry’s deal, which expires after the 2023-24 season, over Herro and a guy like Robinson — the former is signed through 2026-27 and makes the most money of all three Heat players mentioned here, the latter has a player option in 2025-26.