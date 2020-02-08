Bradley Beal Slipped Into The Lane For The Game-Winning Layup Against The Mavs

It’s been another roller-coaster of a season in Washington. Through the first half of the season, the Wizards have once against battled injuries and lethargy, as they currently sit in ninth place in the East standings and face an uphill battle if they want to sneak into that final playoff spot.

Through it all, however, Bradley Beal has been one of the lone bright spots as he’s put the team on his back on a nightly basis and, despite their struggles to gain traction in the win column, made his case as a fringe All-Star candidate with his impressive numbers. Unfortunately, Beal was not selected by the fans or the media to participate in next weekend’s festivities in Chicago.

Nevertheless, Beal says he’s moved on from that perceived snub, and on Friday night, he managed to steal a win away from the visiting Mavs as he maneuvered his way into the paint with time winding down for the game-winning layup.

BRADLEY BEAL FOR THE WIN pic.twitter.com/oqmVksjOx2 — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) February 8, 2020

The Wizards came away with the 119-118 victory, as Beal finished with 29 points, eight assists, and five rebounds on the night. Washington was able to overcome a well-rounded effort from Dallas, who was still without Luka Doncic, as they had seven players in double-digits scoring, led by Seth Curry, who had 20 points on 4-of-9 shooting from behind the arc.