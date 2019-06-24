Getty Image

BROOKLYN — Brandon Clarke is very good at basketball. Even if you have never seen in play, you could probably conclude this based on the fact that an NBA team decided to use a first round draft pick to acquire his services on Thursday night, when the Memphis Grizzlies pulled off a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder to acquire the 21st pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

But even by the standard of “he is very good at basketball,” Clarke was historically good during his final season at Gonzaga. Think of every college basketball player in recent memory. By the metric Box Plus/Minus, exactly one guy has put forth a better year than Clarke did last year. He went No. 1 on Thursday.

College players to post a BPM of at least 18 in a season (min. 20 games): Zion Williamson (20.0)

Brandon Clarke (18.9)

Anthony Davis (18.7) — Jackson Frank (@jackfrank_jjf) June 20, 2019

Clarke is a freak of nature. Standing 6’7.25 without shoes and boasting a less than stellar 6’8.25 wingspan, Clarke was able to turn his unreal athleticism into crazy production on both ends of the floor during his one year in Spokane. He posted the fifth-best ORtg in college basketball last year, per KenPom, while boasting the fourth-best effective field goal percentage and a top-40 offensive rebounding percentage in America.

The West Coast Conference Defensive Player of the Year, Clarke spent all year proving that the otherworldly agility and athleticism he displayed at the NBA Draft Combine has a practical application on the floor. Clarke, despite not having the height or length of a dominant rim protector, was 15th nationally in block percentage.