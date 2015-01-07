Brandon Knight Throws Down Pair Of Poster Dunks In Just Over 60 Seconds

#Video
01.06.15 4 years ago 2 Comments

Who plays point guard for the Milwaukee Bucks, again? Is it Brandon Knight or Derrick Rose circa 2011? This pair of vicious poster slams by Knight in just over a minute of play versus the Phoenix Suns will leave you enthusiastically confused, too.

The first came in transition as the 6-3 floor general flew past PJ Tucker for a soaring slam:

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

Just two possessions and barely more than a minute later, Knight upped the ante on his previous jam with this nasty cock-back over a helpless Eric Bledsoe:

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

Sick.

The dunk-happy Bucks have overcome a sloppy second half start to take a 72-71 lead over the Suns heading into the fourth quarter. Knight leads all scorers with 24 points.

What do you think?

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video
TAGSBRANDON KNIGHTMILWAUKEE BUCKSvideo

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 22 hours ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP