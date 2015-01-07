Brandon Knight Throws Down Pair Of Poster Dunks In Just Over 60 Seconds

Who plays point guard for the Milwaukee Bucks, again? Is it Brandon Knight or Derrick Rose circa 2011? This pair of vicious poster slams by Knight in just over a minute of play versus the Phoenix Suns will leave you enthusiastically confused, too.
The first came in transition as the 6-3 floor general flew past PJ Tucker for a soaring slam:
Just two possessions and barely more than a minute later, Knight upped the ante on his previous jam with this nasty cock-back over a helpless Eric Bledsoe:
Sick.
The dunk-happy Bucks have overcome a sloppy second half start to take a 72-71 lead over the Suns heading into the fourth quarter. Knight leads all scorers with 24 points.
