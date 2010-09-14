Breaking News: Bobcats Waive Erick Dampier

You kind of saw this coming. Just one day after he became available to be traded in a multiplayer deal, the Bobcats decided to cash in on luxury tax savings by waiving Erick Dampier. What does this mean for Dampier? Other than becoming an unrestricted free agent, his $13 million contract is now void.

As noted yesterday, getting rid of Dampier’s contract gets Charlotte about $5 million below the $70.3 million luxury tax threshold – a figure that Michael Jordan has said he won’t exceed. While there’s been talk of Dampier re-signing with the club, chances are a contender (perhaps the Denver Nuggets) will make a run at him.

“There is an interest in returning, obviously y’all have some key players like Stephen Jackson,” said Dampier after the Bobcats acquired him, Matt Carroll and Eduardo Najera on July 13. “With the addition of us three, we can really turn things around. I think the three of us just want to win games. We just want to come in and do whatever it takes and work hard every day to make the players and the team better.

“If I were waived, I would obviously give Charlotte the first opportunity and see what they say and see if they are interested in me or not,” added Dampier. “If they are not interested in me, I’m sure there are other teams that would probably be interested.”

