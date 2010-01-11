Breaking News: Eduardo Najera Traded Back To Dallas

Other than his days at Oklahoma, Eduardo Najera has never been as good a basketball player as he was during his days in Dallas. But at 34 years old, the 6-8 forward (who’s been playing for the Nets the past two seasons) is headed back to the Mavericks in exchange for forwards Kris Humphries and Shawne Williams.

While this trade isn’t anything crazy – Humphries played in 25 games for the Mavericks this season averaging 5.2 points and 3.8 in 12.6 minutes per game, while Williams hasn’t played since January 4, 2009 – it does bring the other Sean Williams era in New Jersey to an end.

To make room on their roster, the Nets waived the embattled former first-round pick, who appeared in 20 games this season, averaging 2.6 points and 2.3 rebounds in 11.3 minutes per game. After getting kicked out of Boston College and spending the past three years in and out of New Jersey’s doghouse, this might be the end of his NBA playing days.

Najera, always a fan favorite for the Mavs, should be a valuable contributor off the bench in Dallas. As for Humphries and Williams, playing for a 3-34 team, they should at least be given the opportunity to play – which is something that the former Memphis star, Williams, has been dying to do for over a year now.

Source: NBA.com