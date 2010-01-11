Breaking News: Eduardo Najera Traded Back To Dallas

Other than his days at Oklahoma, Eduardo Najera has never been as good a basketball player as he was during his days in Dallas. But at 34 years old, the 6-8 forward (who’s been playing for the Nets the past two seasons) is headed back to the Mavericks in exchange for forwards Kris Humphries and Shawne Williams.
While this trade isn’t anything crazy – Humphries played in 25 games for the Mavericks this season averaging 5.2 points and 3.8 in 12.6 minutes per game, while Williams hasn’t played since January 4, 2009 – it does bring the other Sean Williams era in New Jersey to an end.
To make room on their roster, the Nets waived the embattled former first-round pick, who appeared in 20 games this season, averaging 2.6 points and 2.3 rebounds in 11.3 minutes per game. After getting kicked out of Boston College and spending the past three years in and out of New Jersey’s doghouse, this might be the end of his NBA playing days.
Najera, always a fan favorite for the Mavs, should be a valuable contributor off the bench in Dallas. As for Humphries and Williams, playing for a 3-34 team, they should at least be given the opportunity to play – which is something that the former Memphis star, Williams, has been dying to do for over a year now.
Source: NBA.com
The Mavericks will save about $4.7 million on this deal, in salary and with the smaller luxury-tax check they’ll have to write to the NBA.
Shawne Williams is scheduled to be released as soon as the move is finalized. The Nets front office has said that they do not want to take on his troubled past.
“Shawne Williams had been asked to stay away from the Mavs and is expected to be waived by the Nets immediately.”
-NetsDaily
two players with diff renditions of Shawn, last named williams on the nets roster. and the nets dont want no parts of either.
Attn All,
whats this rumor about Danny Granger being traded for Al Jefferson? any truth?
Mexican’s feel more at home in Texas than New Jersey … great move for Najera.
@ Heckler al jefferson was offered for danny granger…but it was declined…and the nets waive both “Shawn” Williams’
@Heckler
Truth to the rumor, but not going to happen.
Tough day for guys named Sean/Shawne and with the last name Williams. Both these guys have been plagued their whole careers
Indiana had a chance at Al Jefferson for Granger and didn’t take it!? Larry is one dumb bird.
Just goes to show the the Great Salary Dumpoff of 2010 is in full swing. More to come no doubt.
you heard it from me first………Humphries is gonna be a premier 4.
the kid is STRONG and aggressive and a good finisher around the rim. Descent defense too.
in NJ, he’s gonna have a more significant role and if he and DH start hookin up regularly……watch out!
Thats 2 pieces so far…… lol
Go PISTONS!!!!!! (dont laugh!!)
I wouldn’t say this is “Breaking” news. I mentioned it in Smack today, and it was announced this weekend already. I guess the NBA waits until Mondays to do trades.
I am just glad we got a trade going. Hopefully this will jumpstart some other teams into making some moves. There are teams out there that really need to do something.
Najera is 34?!!?
THIRTY-FOUR?!!?………
Tough day being a former New Jersey Net named Williams.
Sean for Shawne and getting cut. Jayson pleaded guilty and is going to jail.
Nets Beat Writer Dave D’Alessandro reports that the Nets want to take a look at Shawne & will keep him. They’re also working on trading Josh Boone & Tony Battie, & those should be done by the end of the week.
I’m happy to see Najera go because he was never a good fit for the Nets. He’s a hustle guy for fits in well for contending teams. Not a rebuilding team like Jersey. I lol’ed when Thorn & Frank tried to pass him up as a tough guy & a leader when i knew damn well he hasn’t been that anywhere else. I’ve never seen draw an hard foul or get a tech. I don’t think he encouraged any of the Nets’ young bigs like he said he would. When he was here, he played terrible, i know 40 year old men who play Rec Ball who would’ve kicked his ass on the court. I wish him the best in Dallas.
Financially this makes a ton of sense for Dallas, but as far as playing production goes… neither teams loses or gains a lot. Najera is a solid backup, but he will be coming into a Dallas team that doesn’t have a ton of room for him once Josh Howard can figure out his injury situation.