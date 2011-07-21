Breaking News: Jordan, Bird & Magic On NBA 2K12 Covers

Trying to create a buzz, 2K Sports took to Twitter with this the other day: “Want to see NBA cover? When 100K different people tweet #NBA2K12, the NBA 2K12 Cover will be revealed.” And while the most common guesses were Derrick Rose, Dirk Nowitzki, Blake Griffin and the Big Three, it turns out it’s none of the above. That’s right, 2K Sports has just announced that NBA 2K12 will offer not one, not two, but three separate covers for the game featuring legends Michael Jordan, Larry Bird and Magic Johnson.
The new stylized NBA 2K12 covers are a unique, one-time departure from the traditional 2K Sports brand artwork, and will spotlight each legendary athlete on his famous team: the Chicago Bulls, Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers. The covers featuring Bird and Magic will be available at launch in a limited quantity.
“Bringing Michael Jordan to the virtual hardwood last year was a huge success for NBA 2K11; however, we didn’t want to stop there,” says Jason Argent, Vice President of Marketing for 2K Sports. “We’re bringing ‘His Airness’ back to the NBA 2K franchise as part of a multi-year extended partnership, along with two other legendary icons â€“ Larry Bird and Magic Johnson â€“ for a special cover athlete collection representing the NBA’s greatest heroes.”
The cover artwork for NBA 2K12 was created by Adam Larson of Adam&Co. Larson has created dynamic artwork for galleries, magazines and various product advertising campaigns. His work has received numerous honors, including the Kelly Awards, Cannes Lions, Clio Awards, and two primetime Emmy nominations.
NBA 2K12 can now be pre-ordered from leading video game retailers nationwide, and will be available on October 4, 2011, for PlayStation 3, PlayStation 2, Xbox 360, Wii, PSP and Windows PC.
wtf…I’m the biggest Jordan fan in the world, but I don’t want to see him on a video game cover 13 years later… where is Derrick Rose?
^agreed
I like them; I want to get the Larry Bird one just because its the most different of them all. Never had a game with Bird on the cover.
Sometimes old school overs are the best…especially during a lockout!
NOT impressed.
seems to be a reach unless these old guys and their teams are gonna be in the game (either to be unlocked or passcoded).
after a lockout/work stoppage, the NBA is going to have to re-define its image to the public. using Bird, Jordan Magic is always the best start, but thats not who NBA supporters are going to see on NBATV Tues, ESPN Wed or TNT Thurs. its fools gold.
NBA gotta tell 2KSports to promote their CURRENT stars: Kevin Durant, Blake Griffin, Dwight Howard, Derrick Rose, Dwyane Wade, Carmelo Anthony, Steve Nash, Dirk etc..etc
but then again….
true videogamers couldnt careless who is on the cover. they are going to purchase/download the game no matter what.
shit, cover could have Kwame Brown & Darko Milicic on it and we’d still get the game.
@heckler
you obviously dont own a copy of 2k11, cause you would know that all those old guys and their teams are in the game and dont need to be unlocked you can play with them soon as you purchase it. and if you ever played a game on 2k11 then you would know that theres lots of commentary promoting each team and the all-stars on that team. BTW if Kwame Brown was on a cover of a game i wouldnt buy that garbage if it cost $1.
@LP
if your the BIGGEST MJ fan in the WORLD you would be happy that hes on the cover cause that means you can play as him in the game and why wouldnt the BIGGEST MJ fan in the WORLD want that? you can even play as MJ against Derrick Rose or any other superstar from past or present. there has not been a basketball game for a while that actually has the real MJ in it and 2k11 has brought it back in full force with Magic and Bird following MJ in 2012.
sick!
MJ or Magic? hmm…decisions, decisions
Hell yea! Cnt wait for dis to drop….Mos Def imma get dat Magic cover! While Jordan is proclaimed to b da best in da air, Magic is da best on da ground. L.A all day!
But u cnt b puttin Jordan in every yrs cover, dnt makr sence n its disrespectful to todays best . We need another Kobe cover n the othet stars like Dirk, Blake, Rose n Durant…u should try all those covers nxt yr lik u doin it for this yr or just put em all together
not only that but 2k share has downloadable files that regular users have created that contain old school legends of the game rosters with pretty similar faces, body types, and player ratings. plus you can download the recent draft class of the current year. ive been playing with Jimmer, Kemba, Williams, and Rubio for a while now on my 2k11.
im thinking whoever is going to buy 2k12 is already looking foward to playing with D. Rose, Dirk, Lebron, Wade, Durant, Randolph(LOL), Westbrook, and the 2012 draft class so they dont need to adverstise that on their cover. 2k12 is making sure the consumer knows what their game offers that other games(NBA Elite) do not.
Maybe 2KSports are trying to prevent a “Madden” curse on these current players. Wouldn’t want to injure any of the superstars…
*is. but yall know what I meant.
@abpin
i was thinking the same thing
i dont care who on the cover but if u gon do the old teams then do the WHOLE damn roster not just the startin 5 n give everybody the same bench.
@Panitchoooo Uh What if Jay-Z’s new album had the same exact cover of his first album?????? I’d still buy it, but I would be wondering why he didn’t put a new cover on the album…. IT’s a new AGE, just put a newer player on the cover, and increase someone else’s marketability…Jordan, Bird, Magic already had their shine…
Isaiah Thomas is so pissed right now
extreme dopeness!!!! I was hoping they would do this. 2k11 helped usher in the best basketball era to the minds of the youngsters, now 2k12 will further that development.
Honestly, not many of today’s athletes deserve a cover. I bet it’s cheaper to get Magic and Bird combined than it is to get Lebron’s stuck up ass.
This also proves that argument about which era was the best. I dont’ see guys from the 90s or 2000s on these throwback covers. MJ was drafted in 85 for the smartasses who’ll claim him for the 90s. He was also a major part of the mid-late 80s.
your Jay-Z analogy does not really make any sense in this situation. im not wondering why MJ, Magic, and Bird are on the 2k12 cover, its cause you can play with them in the game. if Jay-Z released a new album with an old cover and old songs(digitally remastered) on it then that would make more sense.
so why would anyone buy a new album with old songs on it. and why would anyone buy a new video game with old players.
the answer is simple, first off my PS3 doesnt play the last old school game Jordan was in. and secondly even if it did the graphics and gameplay in video games are constantly improvings so my experience playing with Jordan and all my favorite current players increaseswith every passing year.
2k11 is not trying to increase someone elses marketability, they are trying to icrease 2Ks marketability and everyone knows Jordan, Bird, and Magic. so putting them on the cover is genius and actually makes it a collectors item.
looking forward to this
……ok. so don’t say one word when the next five 2k covers have Retro players on them… since you guys are embracing unoriginality…and I’m saying old Jay-z cover with NEW songs = OLD 2k covers with NEW Players, coaches, teams, etc…
And people are gonna buy it regardless, but i don’t like it…
But LP, you’re acting like it doesn’t have both new teams AND old teams while still giving the old ones a new look.
I dont know about you, but i would compare that to an new Jay-Z album with an old cover with both new songs and old ones with a twist. And that, is something i would buy.
@unoriginality
what sports video game do you remember that has classic old school legends on the cover? basketball, baseball, hockey, and football games all have the most popular all star of that season on it. i call that UNORIGINAL and way too easy to come up with. ahhh lets just put Derrick Rose on the cover or whoever wins the MVP that season, thats not what i call original or unique.
and i get what youre saying, old cover with new songs dont make any sense. you dont understand what im saying, 2k12 aint a old cover with JUST new players. its a classic cover with old and new players. so like i said before your analogy makes no sense.
STAND RIGHT THERE
The Darko & Kwame comment had me thinking; if you could have anyone from any era on the cover… who would it be?
Also I would LOVE it if they had Darko or Kwame on the cover… those two get way too much hate. It isn’t their fault they were drafted way too high… they are both solid NBA players. Nobody would say shit about them if they were drafted out of the top 7.
I want a Jay Williams cover NAO.
im actually really excited to see if there will be a Magic challenge and a Bird Challenge like 2k11s Jordan challenge. and since they already did the 10 greatest games of MJ what kind of challenge will they make up for him next? maybe a dunk contest challenge or an all-star game challenge would be sick. and will you be able to play everyones challenge no matter whos cover you decide to purchase.
i previously said i would wait for 2k13 to come out but if theirs a magic challenge then, well you know, i gotsta get it…
Bird would have the 3point contest challenge when he puts his finger in the air on the game winning shot
REAL TALK: I would LOVE ALL 3 of these COVERS but when it comes down to CHOOSING between the 3… It’s the JORDAN COVER ALL DAY!!!
@iCarnacki: I would pick my favorite player of all time, #31 Reggie Miller. I was actually disappointed to find that Reggie’s 98 Pacers weren’t in 2K11. Mark Jackson, Miller, Rik Smits (The Dunkin Dutchman), the Davis brothers, Jalen Rose, Sam Perkins. Memories…tear.
that magic cover looking real schwaavy . right now it’s 51%-49 in magic’s favor for me.
this shud be the cover of nba 2k dirk style IF AND ONLY IF they were aiming to get dirk on the cover. dirk isn’t in the same “breath-era” as those 3 legends.
Nice artwork. The question How much is this limited edition will cost?
Reggie Miller/Pacers cover coming right up…. yall stuck in the past, sht changed since the 80s…