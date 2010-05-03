Breaking News: Pat Riley Gets Extension From Heat

If you think that a franchise’s coach or general manager doesn’t have influence on whether or not a free agent with sign (or stay) with your franchise – think again. Aside from the fact of how lucrative a contract you can put together, a team’s management is vital to attracting (and keeping) top talent. So for all you Miami Heat fans out there hoping to keep Dwyane Wade, this is great news: Pat Riley‘s time in Miami will not end anytime soon.

According to AP Sports Writer Tim Reynolds, Riley says he has extended his deal to serve as the team’s President of Basketball Operations. The Hall of Fame coach and team owner Micky Arison recently struck an agreement, but Riley would not reveal any details.

If Wade was having reservations about re-upping with the club owing to Riley’s future plans, this should put those to rest. Whether it’s Amar’e Stoudemire, Chris Bosh or Carlos Boozer that the Heat try and pair with D-Wade, Riley will be integral in making it happen.

What do you think? What will the Heat look like next season?

