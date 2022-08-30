Back when he was a junior at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School, LeBron James became the first high school underclassman to appear on the cover of Sports Illustrated. A whole heck of a lot has happened since then, with James embarking on an NBA career that has led to him becoming arguably the greatest basketball player of all time.

Fast forward to today and James is back on the cover of Sports Illustrated, but this time, he has some company. James was joined by his two sons, Bronny and Bryce, while wearing a t-shirt that prominently featured his first cover.

LeBron James wants to play with his sons, Bronny and Bryce, in the NBA. Got a problem with that?@KingJames opens up to @Chris_Ballard33 about his grand plan in this month’s SI cover story https://t.co/9fi98rnb2d pic.twitter.com/qRBU1KaL30 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) August 30, 2022

James, unsurprisingly, discussed the possibility of playing alongside his eldest son, something he has said he’s wanted to do for quite some time. Bronny is a rising high school senior and top-50 collegiate recruit, and James has said on a few occasions that he wants to play alongside him in the league — if Bronny is a one-and-done, he’ll be eligible to enter the NBA in the 2024 Draft. But the interesting twist in the story written by Chris Ballard is that James left the door open to potentially play alongside Bryce, who is about to be a high school sophomore.

I do the math—2027?—and nod at Bryce. “Is there a chance you’d stick around for this guy, too?” LeBron smiles. “I feel like I could play for quite a while. So it’s all up to my body, but more importantly, my mind. If my mind can stay sharp and fresh and motivated, then the sky’s not even a limit for me. I can go beyond that. But we shall see.”

James will turn 38 years old at the end of this year.