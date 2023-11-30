Bronny James Has Been Cleared For A Full Return To Basketball

Bronny James was going to be one of the biggest stars in college basketball this season playing for the USC Trojans, as the son of LeBron James moved into the college ranks as a freshman. However, James had a terrifying health scare over the summer when he went into cardiac arrest at a USC basketball practice in July, putting his basketball future in jeopardy.

Thankfully, Bronny has been able to make a full recovery, with his father providing some positive updates along his road to recovery, noting in August he was making progress towards returning to doing some on-court activity and then noting in early October he planned on making his return in full to join the USC team this season. On Thursday afternoon, word arrived from a James family spokesperson that Bronny had been fully cleared by doctors to make his return to playing basketball and would join the team for full practices next week with the plan to play in games again shortly after.

Statement from a James family spokesperson on USC freshman Bronny James: pic.twitter.com/4s4eZZysxj — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) November 30, 2023

It’s obviously great news given the serious nature of what Bronny went through this summer, and he can now get back to work on the court trying to make his impression on a USC team that is off to a 6-2 start to their season, with an eye on his NBA future as well.