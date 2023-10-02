The Los Angeles Lakers were among the NBA teams to hold its media day on Monday afternoon, and during his appearance in front of the press, LeBron James provided an update on the status of his eldest son, Bronny. A freshman basketball player at USC, Bronny went into cardiac arrest while practicing during the offseason, and while the updates about his ability to return to basketball have been positive, there’s been no word on if he’d be able to play for the Trojans this year.

In the latest bit of good news about his road to recovery, Bronny’s dad said that the current plan is for him to join the team this year, although there’s no word on when he’ll get the green light.

“Bronny is doing extremely well,” LeBron James said, per Myron Medcalf of ESPN. “He has begun his rehab process to get back on the floor this season with his teammates at USC. The successful surgery that he had … he’s on the up and up. It’s definitely a whirlwind and a lot of emotions for our family this summer, but the best thing we have is each other.”

Bronny was among the most highly-regarded prospects in the class of 2024. According to 247Sports’ Composite rating, he was a 5-star, the No. 22 overall player, and the fifth-best combo guard in his class. He is part of a loaded group of true freshman in Los Angeles which ranked third nationally and first in the Pac-12.