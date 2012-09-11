Brooklyn Nets Court: Official First Look

Images of the newcourt at the Barclays Center have been leaked in recent days, but now the first “official” photos of the floor have been released. Today’s New York Post has a gallery of shots that showcase the court and the arena.

From their exclusive:

Nets officials yesterday gave The Post an exclusive first look at the team’s new basketball court at Barclays Center, boasting it includes a “one-of-a-kind” herringbone pattern of wood panels that stands out above anything hoop fans have ever seen.

“We wanted a court that was identifiable and different, so that when fans turn on the TV at home they’ll realize they are in Brooklyn,” crowed Nets/Barclays Center CEO Brett Yormark. “This court does exactly that.”

Yormark also said there’s a “bold, dark, gritty feeling” to the court that “blends nicely with the entire motif” of the 18,200-seat arena.

“It’s is our version of the [Boston Celtics] parquet floors,” he said.

At center court is the Nets’ circular, black-and-white logo with the iconic “B” inside, surrounded by the words “Brooklyn New York.” The logo is flanked on two sides by the “Barclays Center” name in powder-blue lettering.

The court, which was laid out over a four-hour period Sunday night, consists of 240, four-foot by seven-foot Hardwood Maple panels weighing 185 pounds each. The panels create V-shaped patterns through a herringbone design.

The design, fashioned by Yormark and the club’s marketing team, had to pass strict NBA testing to ensure it doesn’t look blurry on television.

Both baselines are black with “Brooklyn Nets” boldly spelled out in white lettering. To further promote the team’s new brand, the @BROOKLYNNETS Twitter name is spread along a black-colored out-of-bounds area by the visitor’s bench while the team’s web address is spelled in the same white lettering by the home club’s bench.