The Brooklyn Nets Have Reportedly Agreed To A Deal With Jamal Crawford

The Brooklyn Nets are in Orlando for the NBA restart, but are without a number of their key players. Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant both quickly ruled out a bubble return from injury early in the hiatus, and Wilson Chandler announced his intentions to opt out of the restart, citing family reasons, last week.

Then, three players — Spencer Dinwiddie, DeAndre Jordan, and Taurean Prince — tested positive for COVID-19 over the past week and have been ruled out of the restart, leaving the Nets with a roster that looks almost nothing like the one they had when the hiatus arrived, much less the one they started the season with. Justin Anderson was the first substitute player the Nets signed, after starring in the G League this season, in hopes he can bring them some depth at forward, but still had three spots open for substitute signings.

On Wednesday, we learned one of those spots would go to veteran guard Jamal Crawford, who has not played since he was a reserve on the Suns a season ago.

Jamal Crawford has agreed to a deal with the Brooklyn Nets, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 9, 2020

Crawford has been hoping to get a chance to play in his 20th season, but his lack of efficiency towards the end of his career coupled with his struggles on the defensive end were the chief reasons he had not gotten a call. The Nets, however, desperately need someone who can create on offense and there has never been a question of Crawford’s ability to do that. The former sixth man extraordinaire will look to give the Nets a much needed offensive boost in the bubble and prove he still belongs in the league.