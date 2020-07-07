Spencer Dinwiddie Will Not Join The Nets In Orlando As He Continues Battling COVID-19

As teams prepare to make the journey to Orlando to begin isolation and, hopefully, get on the court next week to begin ramping up practices and workouts prior to the restarted season, there was a flurry of news regarding players that won’t be heading to Disney on Tuesday morning.

The first big domino to fall was that of Bradley Beal, as the All-Star guard was ruled out by the Wizards and will not travel with the team due to a lingering shoulder injury and concerns about worsening that during the restart. With Beal out, Washington’s hopes of reaching the postseason take a major hit, as they’re now without Beal, John Wall, and Davis Bertans. Elsewhere in the East playoff hunt, the Brooklyn Nets will likewise make the trip to Orlando without being at full strength.

Wilson Chandler and DeAndre Jordan both have already opted out of playing in the bubble, with Chandler citing family reasons and Jordan testing positive for COVID-19. They will now be joined by Spencer Dinwiddie in being ruled out, as Nets doctors have reportedly decided to sit the budding star guard out after he has been battling a symptomatic case of COVID-19 over the last week-plus. Dinwiddie tested positive once again on Tuesday after hoping to potentially return to the court this week, and announced the news on Twitter.

After another positive test yesterday and considering the symptoms, @BrooklynNets, team doctors and I have decided that it would be in the best interest for me and the team that I do not play in Orlando. I will be supporting the guys every step of the way! #AudienceOfOne — Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) July 7, 2020

While the Nets have brought in Justin Anderson as a substitute player already, they will be without a number of key contributors as they head to Orlando and the race for the final playoff spot in the East figures to play out among two teams without most of their top players. Hopefully Dinwiddie will be clear of the virus in the near future and will be able to make a full recovery, but even if he’s cleared soon will have to simply root on his squad from home as they battle for position in Orlando.