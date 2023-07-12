For majority of those who participate in Summer League, the games serve as a job audition, whether it’s trying to land a full-time deal, two-way contract, training camp invite, G League contract or opportunity outside of the NBA. Often, that job audition works out well for an array of players, even if it leads to something unrelated to the NBA.

Yet July 11, 2023, will unfortunately not be a beneficial day for the efforts of Nick Perkins, who’s a forward on Brooklyn Nets Summer League squad. Just 74 seconds into his appearance during Tuesday’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks, Perkins was ejected from the contest. He swiftly received two technical fouls, presumably for whatever he said to Vin Baker Jr., and was ousted for the rest of the evening.

Nets forward Nick Perkins was ejected from their Summer League matchup vs. the Bucks after playing only one minute 😱pic.twitter.com/hmDragEz5w — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 11, 2023

The kicker here is it’s not the first time Perkins has been exiled from a Summer League game. Four years ago, Perkins was tossed for nabbing Mitchell Robinson’s and throwing it back at the New York Knicks big man. Look at all the sweat that ripples off of that headband, whew.

Nick Perkins gets ejected for ripping Mitchell Robinson's headband and throwing at him…sweat and all….nasty lol pic.twitter.com/z3Rd2zwvlD — Gifdsports (@gifdsports) July 11, 2019

If I had a nickel for every time Nick Perkins had been ejected from a Summer League game, I’d have two nickels, which isn’t it a lot, but it sure is something that it happened twice, right?