Brooklyn Trolls Drake With Photoshopped Nets Jersey & Jay Z Music

Tonight in the pivotal Game 6, with Brooklyn blowing the Raptors out–and even Deron Williams showing up to play–the Nets are having a little fun at Toronto’s expense. They trolled Drake not only by Photoshopping a Nets jersey onto him while he was on the Jumbotron, but also by playing Jay Z music. He’s not happy. At all.

image via @TylerMYoung2

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.