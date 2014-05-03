Brooklyn Trolls Drake With Photoshopped Nets Jersey & Jay Z Music

#Drake #Jay Z
05.02.14 4 years ago

Tonight in the pivotal Game 6, with Brooklyn blowing the Raptors out–and even Deron Williams showing up to play–the Nets are having a little fun at Toronto’s expense. They trolled Drake not only by Photoshopping a Nets jersey onto him while he was on the Jumbotron, but also by playing Jay Z music. He’s not happy. At all.

image via @TylerMYoung2

