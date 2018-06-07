Getty Image

Bryan Colangelo resigned from the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday after a week-long investigation into alleged burner Twitter accounts that turned out to be operated by his wife, Barbara Bottini.

The tweets from the main account in question (although there were three others that went dark) ranged from defending Colangelo as a GM, defending his large shirt collars, criticizing current members of the Sixers including Joel Embiid, criticizing the Raptors where Colangelo was previously, and disclosing sensitive information that had not even previously been reported. The investigation determined Colangelo very well might have been oblivious to the presence of the accounts, but that he spoke to his wife about such sensitive team information he was reckless and thus the need to part ways — there was also some apparent drama involving his father, Jerry, during the investigation.

Shortly after the Sixers released an official statement on the matter, Colangelo did the same. In that statement he “vigorously” disputes the allegation he was reckless and then proceeds to place complete and total blame on his wife.