After a lengthy investigation, Bryan Colangelo’s tenure within the front office of the Philadelphia 76ers has come to an end. The news was announced on Thursday following the completion of the team’s probe into a collection of five burner Twitter accounts that appeared to have ties to the team’s now-former general manager and president of basketball operations.

Bryan Colangelo is resigning, effective immediately. pic.twitter.com/ZFiVKPpinU — Dennis Chambers (@DennisChambers_) June 7, 2018

Colangelo took over in Philadelphia under rather unique (some would say odd) circumstances. His father, Jerry, was introduced as the team’s chairman of basketball operations in December of 2015. While it’s never been clear exactly why, many speculate it was because someone — believed to be the NBA’s other owners — was not happy with the brazenness with which then-GM Sam Hinkie executed “The Process.” Hinkie resigned on April 6, 2016, and one day later, the Sixers announced Bryan Colangelo would be his replacement.