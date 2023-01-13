The Providence men’s basketball team is off to a 14-3 start, a pleasant surprise for a team returning only 25.5 percent of its total minutes played a season ago. Creeping up to 19th in the most recent AP Poll, the Friars’ early season run has been punctuated by an undefeated stretch to open Big East play, which includes wins over ranked UConn and Marquette squads.

The play of sophomore forward Bryce Hopkins has propelled the team, as he leads them in points, rebounds, and minutes played. Hopkins, a transfer from Kentucky, has burst onto the scene in a sort of rebirth as a prospect after struggling to crack the regular rotation in Lexington last season. When he did play, there were flashes that reminded onlookers that Hopkins was such a highly regarded recruit.

But this season, those glimpses have been put on full display in a featured role on a new squad. Standing at 6’7 with a sturdy 220 pound frame, Hopkins possesses an incredibly intriguing blend of size, power, and skill. While this is not the case for every a high-volume wing scorer, it’s common for those sorts of players to thrive while running spread pick-and-roll. What makes Hopkins interesting instead is how and where he gets the ball.

As you can see in the above clips, Hopkins often starts without the ball and operates as a screener and mover within Providence’s offense before getting segmented scoring opportunities in the flow. It’s a rarity to see Hopkins start off possessions with a slot pick-and-roll or early ball screen. That’s not a bad thing — this team runs good stuff, and without a player who routinely generates an advantage out of initial ball screens, the Friars use ball movement and side-to-side actions to open up driving lanes.

While professional spacing could have more room for maneuverability, it stands out that Hopkins is not the shiftiest driver. He has a good handle for his size with some shake, but he lacks much burst with the ball in his hands. Having said that, Hopkins has a reliable spin move and is adept at using his shoulders and chest to create separation.

That’s empowered him to get to the line nearly seven times a game. He sits at 13th in total free throws attempted in Division 1 and is in first in the Big East. On one hand, the foul drawing craft is legitimate and sustainable. While his numbers are swelled by a few high variance games, it’s been a reliable boon to his scoring since the start of the season.

On the other hand, it’s worth noting that this is a hard mold to translate to the NBA. Against bigger, stronger, longer defenders, it’s generally more difficult to thrive with an offensive skillset predicated on strength. Hopkins has the benefit of being larger, which adds an extra level of difficulty for defenders. But when accounting for Hopkins’ finishing without dunks, some of the deficiencies are already notable.

He’s shooting 41.3 percent on layups, per InStat Scouting, which is a bit underwhelming considering his size. For reference, Kris Murray of Iowa, a likely first round pick, is shooting 56 percent on lay-ups this year on a near identical volume to Hopkins. Maxwell Lewis of Pepperdine, another potential first round pick with similar size, is shooting 48 percent on layups. Hopkins has, however, shown some really impressive driving ability with good footwork in the lane.