The Milwaukee Bucks are less than a year away from one of the biggest crossroads in franchise history. On July 1, 2020, the team has the opportunity to put a monstrous contract extension in front of Giannis Antetokounmpo, one that has the potential to be the most lucrative in the history of the NBA.

Of course, everyone in Milwaukee wants Giannis to stick around until the day he calls it a career. If he were to sign the deal, it would prevent him from entering free agency in July of 2021, when his current contract is set to expire. It’s long been assumed that the Bucks will give him anything he wants, and on Saturday, it was confirmed by general manager Jon Horst at a town hall with fans of the team.

"What is the situation with Giannis' long-term contract?" Jon Horst answers: pic.twitter.com/a6O4uAaoIE — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) September 13, 2019

“First of all, the answer for it, right now, is we can’t talk and negotiate anything,” Horst said. “So Giannis, basically a year from now, will be eligible for a supermax extension. At that time, of course, he will be offered a supermax extension.”

Horst went onto discuss how Antetokounmpo loves the city of Milwaukee and that the franchise hopes he sticks around for a long time. He also explained that the front office and coaching staff have worked to build a culture within the organization that appeals to players.

Being able to offer a supermax means nothing if you’re not willing to put it on the table — see: Kemba Walker and the Charlotte Hornets — but it’s certainly reassuring for Bucks fans to know that the team isn’t going to try and withhold cash from Antetokounmpo. This means, then, that the ball is in the league MVP’s court, which could be a bit of a concern for the Bucks, as a report that hit the internet right after the team was bounced in the Eastern Conference Finals this past season indicated that Milwaukee may not be able to keep him if they don’t make the NBA Finals in 2020.

The good news for the Bucks is that they’re the favorites to represent the Eastern Conference in the Finals this year, and with how much can happen before we get to July 1 next year, saying one thing would make the decision for him is a bit premature. At the very least, it’s now confirmed that the team will give him every last cent possible when the time comes for him to have to say yes or no to an extension.