Giannis Antetokounmpo Is Eligible For The Largest Contract In League History After His All-NBA Selection

05.23.19

Giannis Antetokounmpo earned his third consecutive All-NBA selection this season. After back-to-back second-team nods in each of the last two years, the presumed frontrunner for the league’s Most Valuable Player award unsurprisingly earned an unanimous first-team selection when the teams were announced on Thursday afternoon. Because of this, Antetokounmpo is now in line to make a whole lot of money when next summer rolls around.

Antetokounmpo is eligible for an extension from the Milwaukee Bucks during the 2020 offseason. According to Bobby Marks of ESPN, the Greek Freak is eligible for an extension worth a hair above $247 million, which would be the largest in league history.

