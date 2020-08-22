The Orlando Magic stunned the Milwaukee Bucks in the first game of their opening round series Tuesday. It was a legitimate shock, as the Magic looked terrific and the Bucks — which sleepwalked through the Bubble’s seeding games — appeared to have some questions to answer. A few days and two games later, and boy, does that all seem pretty funny in retrospect.

Milwaukee trounced Orlando in Game 2 and once again asserted themselves in Game 3 on Saturday. Thanks to their most recent effort, a 121-107 win that wasn’t quite as close as the final score indicated, the Bucks are now 2-1 up in the series. As usual, Giannis Antetokounmpo magnificent: 35 points on 12-for-14 shooting, eight rebounds, six assists, and a steal.

Giannis (35 PTS, 12-14 FG) was unstoppable in Game 3 😤 pic.twitter.com/DWDdXnBnbY — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) August 22, 2020

Welcome To The Playoffs, Khris Middleton

No one on the Bucks needed a big game more than Middleton. He scored 14 points and shot horribly in Game 1, and despite the win in Game 2, the All-Star forward scored two points. While his abilities to rebound and distribute were there, the scoring and shooting that makes him such a valuable player — particularly next to Antetokounmpo — had abandoned him.

He still isn’t at his best, but Middleton had himself a nice Game 3. He scored 17 points on 7-for-17 shooting while connecting on three of his seven attempts from deep. Middleton also pulled in eight rebounds and doled out six assists. Again, this is not the level that Middleton can reach at his best, but using this series as a springboard to achieve the level he’s capable of achieving is gigantic for Milwaukee going forward.

The Bucks Have To Play 48 Minutes

At one point in the third quarter, Milwaukee found itself up by 34 points. It’s not an unfamiliar spot for them to be in this year — the Bucks were quite good at mashing opponents during the 2019-20 season, and normally, the fourth quarters are just formalities, as both teams end up clearing their benches and going on cruise control.