Buyout Watch: T.J. Ford, Troy Murphy & Jason Kapono

02.24.11 7 years ago 3 Comments

The same thing happens every year. After being dangled as bait up until the trade deadline passes, whoever doesn’t get a bite is often bought out and then heads to a contender. Or, if they are traded, there’s always the possibility they could return to their previous team (read: Zydrunas Ilgauskas). As of right now, there are three such players that will most likely be bought out and taking their talents elsewhere: T.J. Ford, Troy Murphy and Jason Kapono. Here’s what we’re hearing.

T.J. Ford
Interest: Miami, Portland
According to CBSSports.com’s Ken Berger, the Pacers will discuss a buyout with Ford if they can’t move him by the deadline. There is a precedent for this, as Jamaal Tinsley was bought out last year.

Troy Murphy
Interest: Boston, Miami
According to SI.com’s Chris Mannix, Murphy is expected to be bought out after being traded to the Warriors. He’ll most likely head back East to a contender.

Jason Kapono
Interest: Boston, L.A. Lakers, Oklahoma City, New Orleans
According to Yahoo! Sports’ Adrian Wojnarowski, the Sixers are likely to buyout Kapono if they can’t deal him today. Expect several playoff teams in need of a shooter to make a move.

What do you think? Who will get bought out? Would you want any of these guys on your team?

TAGSDimeMagJason KaponoReal StoriesTJ FordTroy Murphy

