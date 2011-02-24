Buyout Watch: T.J. Ford, Troy Murphy & Jason Kapono

The same thing happens every year. After being dangled as bait up until the trade deadline passes, whoever doesn’t get a bite is often bought out and then heads to a contender. Or, if they are traded, there’s always the possibility they could return to their previous team (read: Zydrunas Ilgauskas). As of right now, there are three such players that will most likely be bought out and taking their talents elsewhere: T.J. Ford, Troy Murphy and Jason Kapono. Here’s what we’re hearing.

T.J. Ford

Interest: Miami, Portland

According to CBSSports.com’s Ken Berger, the Pacers will discuss a buyout with Ford if they can’t move him by the deadline. There is a precedent for this, as Jamaal Tinsley was bought out last year.

Troy Murphy

Interest: Boston, Miami

According to SI.com’s Chris Mannix, Murphy is expected to be bought out after being traded to the Warriors. He’ll most likely head back East to a contender.

Jason Kapono

Interest: Boston, L.A. Lakers, Oklahoma City, New Orleans

According to Yahoo! Sports’ Adrian Wojnarowski, the Sixers are likely to buyout Kapono if they can’t deal him today. Expect several playoff teams in need of a shooter to make a move.

What do you think? Who will get bought out? Would you want any of these guys on your team?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.