Buyout Watch: T.J. Ford, Troy Murphy & Jason Kapono

The same thing happens every year. After being dangled as bait up until the trade deadline passes, whoever doesn’t get a bite is often bought out and then heads to a contender. Or, if they are traded, there’s always the possibility they could return to their previous team (read: Zydrunas Ilgauskas). As of right now, there are three such players that will most likely be bought out and taking their talents elsewhere: T.J. Ford, Troy Murphy and Jason Kapono. Here’s what we’re hearing.
T.J. Ford
Interest: Miami, Portland
According to CBSSports.com’s Ken Berger, the Pacers will discuss a buyout with Ford if they can’t move him by the deadline. There is a precedent for this, as Jamaal Tinsley was bought out last year.
Troy Murphy
Interest: Boston, Miami
According to SI.com’s Chris Mannix, Murphy is expected to be bought out after being traded to the Warriors. He’ll most likely head back East to a contender.
Jason Kapono
Interest: Boston, L.A. Lakers, Oklahoma City, New Orleans
According to Yahoo! Sports’ Adrian Wojnarowski, the Sixers are likely to buyout Kapono if they can’t deal him today. Expect several playoff teams in need of a shooter to make a move.
What do you think? Who will get bought out? Would you want any of these guys on your team?
Kapono would be a solid addition.
Although the Lakers missed out on Mike Miller this summer, Kapono is a comparable shooter and his defensive inadequacies by limiting his pt to certain situations.
This probably means the end of T.J. Ford’s career. After the injuries, he became one of the most selfish point guards in the league.
I like Kapono in this group, every championship team can always use an extra shooter. I think Miami, with the Mike Miller’s unproductive year, will try hardest to acquire him.