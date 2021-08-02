Few players made themselves more money over the last year than Cam Payne did with the Phoenix Suns. After being signed to the Suns roster for the Bubble last year, fresh off a season in China, Payne was terrific for the perfect Bubble Suns and earned a spot on the roster for 2020-21.

He quickly established himself as the top backup to Chris Paul, averaging 8.4 points, 3.6 assists, and 2.6 rebounds per game on 48.4/44.0/89.3 shooting in what has been one of the wildest career transformations to watch. Payne continued his excellent play (albeit on worse efficiency) in the playoffs, hitting some key shots in the Suns run to the Finals and just generally being a needed steady hand, particularly while Chris Paul missed time after a positive COVID-19 test.

Entering free agency, Payne figured to be in the second tier that could cash in from the teams who missed out on the top point guard stars, or he could choose to re-sign with the Suns team he knows he has a great fit with. Payne chose the latter option, reportedly agreeing to a three-year deal worth $19 million to stay in Phoenix.

Free agent guard Cameron Payne has agreed to re-sign with the Phoenix Suns on a three-year, $19 million deal, league sources tell @YahooSports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) August 2, 2021

Payne seemingly reflected some joy on Twitter in the minutes after the deal was reported.

For the Suns, this is a tremendous value, particularly if you believe in what Payne was able to contribute during the 2021-22 season. It would be interesting to know what other suitors Payne may have had, but Phoenix retains a high-level backup point guard for a very solid price, and that alleviates some concerns in their backcourt, at least if they can find a deal with Chris Paul in the near future.