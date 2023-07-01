Cam Reddish Will Reportedly Join The Lakers On A Two-Year Contract

It’s hard for a player who was selected in the lottery to suit up for three separate teams on their first contract, but that exact thing has happened to Cam Reddish. A former 5-star recruit who played alongside Zion Williamson and R.J. Barrett at Duke, Reddish was selected 10th overall in the 2019 NBA Draft by the Atlanta Hawks, with the hope being that he could be a dynamic, two-way wing and a perfect complement to Trae Young.

Instead, Reddish was never really able to establish himself as a consistent option in Atlanta, got traded midway through the 2021-22 season to the New York Knicks, struggled to earn Tom Thibodeau’s trust, and was once again moved at the trade deadline last year, with the Portland Trail Blazers taking a flier on him. All of this made Reddish one of the more intriguing names on the free agent market, as it is incredibly difficult to get a read on what his value is, especially after the Blazers elected not to tender a qualifying offer.

On Friday, Reddish reportedly agreed to a two-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, first reported as a multi-year deal by Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times and later noted to be a two-year pact by Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul and agent Josh Hairston have agreed to a multi-year deal for Cam Reddish to join the Lakers. — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) July 1, 2023

Free agent Cam Reddish has agreed to a two-year deal with the Lakers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2023

Reddish appeared in 40 games last season, which were split in half between the Knicks and the Blazers. He averaged 9.7 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 1.4 assists in 24.8 minutes per game between those two teams, and shot 44.6 percent from the field. He will join a Lakers team that is loading up around LeBron James and Anthony Davis, with the reported additions of Gabe Vincent and Taurean Prince, in addition to the re-signing of Rui Hachimura.