Carmelo Anthony ‘2000 Percent’ Still Wants To Play In The NBA

The NBA regular season is more than two weeks old, which means all 30 teams are starting to get an idea of what they need to go from a pretender to a contender. One player that’s hoping he can be the missing piece for a team is Carmelo Anthony.

It’s been exactly a year since Anthony played his last game in the NBA — a tw0-point effort with the Houston Rockets in a loss to his former team, the Oklahoma City Thunder. Since then, there has been little-to-no traction on his NBA comeback, and not for lack of trying on Anthony’s part.

Despite this, Anthony isn’t quite ready to give up on his ambitions of playing in the NBA again. At the ALS Association of Greater New York’s Lou Gehrig Sports Award Benefit on Thursday, Anthony said his feelings haven’t wavered about making an NBA comeback.

Does Carmelo Anthony still want to play in the NBA? pic.twitter.com/rU8aqEYUfy — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) November 8, 2019

“2000 percent,” Anthony said. “Make that the headline.”

Anthony told reports that he was “surprised” that he’s still a free agent, but that he’s staying patient, which is a good thing because he may have to wait a little while longer.

“I’m surprised, of course. But it is what it is at this point, though,” Anthony said. “I’m sitting back waiting. Seeing what happens. Spending time with my family.”

A large part of the reason Anthony is still a free agent is because teams are more interested in what he can be than what he is or has been throughout his career. Could Anthony still score 20 points a night as a high usage scorer on a rebuilding team? Sure, but Anthony’s best role at this stage of his career is as a knock-down 3-point shooter and a big body on the boards. In his last stop with the Rockets, he was asked to do just that, but to no avail.