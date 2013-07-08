Report: Carmelo Anthony “50-50” Chance To Join Lakers Next Year

Carmelo Anthony has an early termination option next summer, where he can become a free agent if he declines the $24.352 million he’s set to make from the Knicks for the 2014-15 season. Stephen A. Smith says ‘Melo’s future plans are still up in the air, and he might head West to the Lakers.
Since the Lakers missed out on re-signing Dwight Howard to a max deal that would have paid him $118 million for the next five years, they have a lot more cash in their coffers. Suddenly, the Lakers have a lot more flexibiity to sign one of several high profile free agents who can opt-out of their contracts after next season.
Arash Markazi of ESPNLosAngeles.com proposed the ‘Melo to L.A. scenario this morning on Twitter:
Stephen A. says it's 50-50 Carmelo Anthony leaves New York next year and it's 50-50 he comes to the Lakers.
— Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) July 8, 2013
Carmelo and Kobe are tight and they've talked in passing about a desire to play together after their Olympic experience.
— Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) July 8, 2013
The Lakers could offer Carmelo Anthony a four-year, $100 million deal next year.
— Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) July 8, 2013
The early response from the Lakers fans who follow Markazi is not positive. It seems they don’t want Carmelo coming aboard next summer. Markazi also mentions the antagonistic relationship ‘Melo had with current Lakers coach Mike D’Antoni when the two were together in New York.
So what do you think? How would Carmelo do sharing shots with Kobe?
That would be awesome from Marbury 2.0. First go in and wreck a hardworking Knicks team by demanding to be traded there. Then float rumors about possibly leaving for another team half way through your stay.
Am loving this “me-first” NBA of today.
Yeah Im like Melo better not leave after he hijacked the NBA two years ago to force a trade there and only him and God knows why
As a Lakers fan, I don’t even want Melo. He’s done nothin to show he can play with another scorer or even make a dent in the playoffs. Rather throw money at LBJ, Paul George, Kevin Love, Z-Bo or even Bynum if he’s healthy
Dude I don’t think you have to worry as long as Damphoni is your coach. Those 2 want NOTHING to do with each other. Also, What kind of scoop is this!?! There is a 50/50 chance of many things happening, or not. Did you know that there is a 50/50 chance that I may take a dump tomorrow morning? Hey, there is a 50/50 chance that the sun will rise tomorrow. In fact, there is a 50/50 chance that the world ends tomorrow. Hey, I guess I can be a lazy ass reporter too. Did the guy even bother to ask Melo about this?
As someone that enjoys it when the Lakers fail… I can’t think of a more perfect scenario. Please let this happen. Please.
would be perfect only that the coach is not right for that team, already shown to have no ability to lead a great team like the Lakers, but if they were to play together would be unstoppable Kobe and Carmelo