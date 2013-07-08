Report: Carmelo Anthony “50-50” Chance To Join Lakers Next Year

07.08.13 5 years ago 6 Comments

Carmelo Anthony has an early termination option next summer, where he can become a free agent if he declines the $24.352 million he’s set to make from the Knicks for the 2014-15 season. Stephen A. Smith says ‘Melo’s future plans are still up in the air, and he might head West to the Lakers.

Since the Lakers missed out on re-signing Dwight Howard to a max deal that would have paid him $118 million for the next five years, they have a lot more cash in their coffers. Suddenly, the Lakers have a lot more flexibiity to sign one of several high profile free agents who can opt-out of their contracts after next season.

Arash Markazi of ESPNLosAngeles.com proposed the ‘Melo to L.A. scenario this morning on Twitter:

The early response from the Lakers fans who follow Markazi is not positive. It seems they don’t want Carmelo coming aboard next summer. Markazi also mentions the antagonistic relationship ‘Melo had with current Lakers coach Mike D’Antoni when the two were together in New York.

So what do you think? How would Carmelo do sharing shots with Kobe?

