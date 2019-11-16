After a year of waiting and wondering whether he might get another opportunity in the NBA, news emerged on Thursday night that Carmelo Anthony was joining the Portland Trail Blazers. Melo had reportedly agreed to a non-guaranteed deal — worth approximately $15,000 per day — that will expire on Jan. 7, 2020, if the team doesn’t opt to extend him.

The reeling Blazers are badly in need of help, especially at the forward position as a rash of injuries have left them with a depleted roster. The result has a been a 4-8 record and the 13th spot in the Western Conference rankings, which is the worst start to a season since Lillard arrived in 2012.

Portland is hoping that Melo can offer them some scoring off the bench and help kickstart an offense that has been middling to bad through the first three weeks of the season. While there was some hope that Melo might suit up as early as Monday’s game against the Rockets, which would double as a return to the team that last waived him, it now appears he won’t suit up until at least Tuesday when they face the Pelicans

Via Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Carmelo Anthony isn’t expected to make his Portland Trail Blazers debut until Tuesday’s game at New Orleans at the earliest, league sources tell ESPN. Anthony, 35, has to complete a physical with the Blazers before the one-year, non-guaranteed contract is finalized — and that could some as soon as Saturday, league sources said.

Melo’s peers around the league rejoiced at the news that Melo is back in the NBA, and new teammate Damian Lillard has been among his most ardent supporters. They’ll just have to wait a little bit longer than they initially thought before the Carmelo Anthony era in Portland begins.

