Carmelo Anthony Gives A Sneak Peak at 3 New Jordan Melo M8 Advance Colorways

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Carmelo Anthony
08.30.12 6 years ago

Thanks to Carmelo Anthony‘s Instagram, we got a preview yesterday of three colorways of the upcoming Jordan Melo M8 Advance. Expected to drop in October, these three colorways were all given names by Anthony: there was the “Knickerbockers” edition, the “Legion of Doom” and the “Red Hook.” The sneaker will feature Hyperfuse construction, a Zoom cushioning system and a TPU cage, and it’s expected to transition the line towards the M9.

Between these photos and ‘Melo recently showing off a couple of never-before-seen Player Exclusive Jordan IVs, his Instagram feed is quickly becoming one of our favorites.

H/T Sole Collector

Which one do you like best?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear#Carmelo Anthony
TAGSCARMELO ANTHONYJORDANJordan BrandJordan Melo M8Jordan Melo M8 AdvanceMelo M8Style - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP