Carmelo Anthony Gives A Sneak Peak at 3 New Jordan Melo M8 Advance Colorways

Thanks to Carmelo Anthony‘s Instagram, we got a preview yesterday of three colorways of the upcoming Jordan Melo M8 Advance. Expected to drop in October, these three colorways were all given names by Anthony: there was the “Knickerbockers” edition, the “Legion of Doom” and the “Red Hook.” The sneaker will feature Hyperfuse construction, a Zoom cushioning system and a TPU cage, and it’s expected to transition the line towards the M9.

Between these photos and ‘Melo recently showing off a couple of never-before-seen Player Exclusive Jordan IVs, his Instagram feed is quickly becoming one of our favorites.

H/T Sole Collector

Which one do you like best?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.