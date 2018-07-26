Carmelo Anthony Explained Why He Wasn’t ‘A Good Fit’ With The Thunder

Getty Image

Carmelo Anthony is no longer a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder. Less than a calendar year after he agreed to waive his no-trade clause in a fairly surprising move that sent him to the midwest from New York, Anthony has once again waived his NTC to get out of OKC.

After a brief stop in Atlanta, Anthony will head to Houston once his buyout is completed with the Hawks. On the Rockets he will join another pair of superstars in his good friend Chris Paul and reigning league MVP James Harden. After a rocky season with the Thunder in which he struggled to adjust to a role as a third option alongside Russell Westbrook (then the reigning league MVP) and Paul George, it’s fair to question whether ‘Melo will be able to do so in Houston.

Anthony will, likely, say the right things and it’s possible that playing with Paul, someone he has a long standing personal relationship with, can help with his transition. However, he’s certainly not going to see more of the ball in Houston given Paul and Harden handle the vast majority of the ball-handling and shot-creating responsibilities, with the rest of the team acting as tertiary options and passing targets for their backcourt duo.