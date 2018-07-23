Carmelo Anthony Will Reportedly Sign For The Veteran Minimum With The Rockets

07.23.18 1 hour ago

Carmelo Anthony signing with the Houston Rockets has seemed like a foregone conclusion for some time now, but it’s getting closer to becoming a reality. The former Oklahoma City Thunder and current Atlanta Hawk won’t be for long, as the Hawks are expected to waive Anthony in the coming days after a three-team trade made Anthony’s contract property of Atlanta last week.

But the move is just a way for the Thunder to get out from under Anthony’s $27.9 million contract, as they had the highest luxury tax penalty in NBA history and were looking to get out of that situation in a hurry. Atlanta, meanwhile, will waive Anthony and then pay him that contract in its entirety, as they are satisfied to get Dennis Schröder off the books and netted a protected first round pick in the process.

Marc Stein of the New York Times reported on Monday that Anthony joining the Rockets is all but a sure deal, with the move “looming.” He also provided a few more details about what will happen once the Hawks waive Anthony.

