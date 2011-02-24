Carmelo Anthony scores 27 in Knicks debut; Brandon Roy is back

Some debuts, for all their hype, are ultimately quiet and relatively forgettable. That was not the case for Carmelo Anthony with the New York Knicks last night. Some of the Dime crew was at MSG for Knicks/Bucks, which was almost an entire workday in of itself — the introductory press conference for ‘Melo and Chauncey Billups began at 5 p.m., and the last post-game interview with ‘Melo didn’t wrap up until after 11 p.m. In between, ‘Melo dropped 27 points and 10 rebounds in his NY opener, Chauncey put up 21 points and 8 assists, and the Knicks spoiled Milwaukee’s plans to play spoiler … While Carmelo missed a lot of shots (10-25 FG), he also showed the entire ‘Melo platter: Pull-up jumpers from the elbow, catch-and-shoot threes, driving dunks, bullying drives for layups, impressive passes (when he wanted to) and tough work on the glass (when he wanted to). The Bucks hung around and were only down two midway through the fourth quarter, but New York’s Big Three hit their free throws when it mattered, and Tony Douglas (23 pts) hit a huge trey to give them enough cushion for the storybook ending … Nobody is going to remember it now, but John Salmons was a beast. His late-season switch is officially flipped, and dude is playing like an All-Star after it’s too late to make the All-Star team. Salmons dropped 27 points on an efficient 7-of-14 from the field and 11-of-13 from the line. A lot of talk after the game was about the Knicks’ defensive issues — because the Bucks are not a good offensive team and they slapped up 108 points — and leaving Salmons wide open a couple times was definitely one of them … We were at MSG so long, we barely saw any other games on what was nearly a full schedule for the NBA. In Portland, the Blazers and Lakers went down to overtime. With 1:30 left, Andre Miller hit a baseline J for the lead, but Pau Gasol promptly took LaMarcus Aldridge into the McHale Chamber of Horrors and scored a three-point play in the post to put the Lakers on top. The Blazers turned the ball over on the next possession, Ron Artest got a crucial offensive rebound, and the rest was basically Kobe Bryant (37 pts, 9 rebs, 6 asts, 3 stls) — who’d forced OT with a fadeaway over Wes Matthews in the final seconds of the fourth quarter — hitting a clutch jumper and dagger free throws … Brandon Roy is back. He came off the bench for 15 minutes and scored 5 points, didn’t get to show much explosiveness and knocked down an open three. This has clearly become LMA’s team while B-Roy was out; how will he adapt to the role change while trying to rediscover his game? …Read More>>
Donald Sterling’s epic cheapness strikes again!
The BD move was personal. Owner didn’t like him, he was going to go eventually. Must be frustrating to have a guy with that much talent who gave up on straight up ballin’ years ago.
On the other hand why would you take on Mo? Logic was probably along the lines of: he played along with a freakish athlete before, he will fit right in. Thing is I have yet to see him make anyone around him better. Plus he’s a bit of a punk when the team is losing which is going to happen in LA for another season or two.
The clippers stupidity strikes…u dont need another shooting pg isnt that what randy foye is for. And mo williams has been more injured than baron this yr damn near. And baron as been a beast the last month average 15 & 10 minimum plus he protects the franchise and throws sick oops. Let the Blake Griffin to OKC in 2013/4 chants start now…
I like this trade. It doesn’t make much sense from a basketball standpoint – if the pick isn’t protected it’s actually a horrible trade for the Clips – but they punish a guy for being a lazy bastard.
They signed him to a big ass contract, he decided to quit working so why not send him to the worst franchise in the league. Goodbye Southern California, Welcome Cleveland!
Damn! Baron got dealt? That deal makes no sense. They were rippin on Baron for losin his love of the game when Elton played him. Then Blake shows up, they develop some chemistry, they start to roll, Eric Gordon gets hurt, then they throw out Boom for Mo? Stupid ass trade for the Clips. Great trade for Cleveland, Mo for Baron is a good deal for them even without the draft pick.
Anyways, glad the Lakers didn’t lose their 20th game in their last 23 appearances in Portland. I’d like to throw out a “F*** you!” to those Portland commemtators, trashin Ron Artest even as he was murkin their squad. 5-6 from the three and everytime he hit one, they had some shit to say like “How is he even in the league” blah blah blah….That L was for u.
and props to the Raps for playin how they should have been playin for the last 3 seasons. We know these fools can’t stop nobody (I mean, D-Rose got WHATEVER he wanted out there), but that don’t mean you can’t put 120 on everybody you play. Good game
Was the first round pick included in return for barons beard?
Mo for Baron?
Clips won big in getting a proven cancer like Davis out of Griffin’s way. Yeah he’s throwing up lobs right now, but cat’s going to go back to his old, “i don’t give a shit” ways when he realizes that the Clips aint goin nowhere.
So the Clips finally have some chemistry goning between two of their three best players and then they go ahead and ship their floor leading, whos a willing passer, for a SG caught in a PG body… and they already have that in Randy Foye…
Sterling needs to go. Im pretty upset/confused by the move and im not even a clippers fan!
Jesus calm da f down people.
This Davis trade was something I’ve been waiting for quite some time now. Truth, you could make point for Boom D, he was playin real good lately, but he’s still walking timebomb. Blake made him care for bball, but at any moment he could go back to old “whateva-man-i-don’t-care” self.
Good trade
Bibby to Miami makes sense after his release.
Jordan Crawford + Nick Young = Massive exodus of buckets
The Wiz set themselves up for a bright backcourt future. maybe ATL can give us a top 20 pick and use it on a solid bigman. NOT one of those European players that never come. I think we just need some years under our belts. Jordan gives us a 6th man who can produce. but i havent been watching enough NBA lately kuz of the IB Diploma. so yeah.
Donald Sterling is a G… lot of these owners are showing some real balls of late. Proko for the Nets as well…
What a way to punish a guy, trade his lazy ass to the WORST team in the league and for a guy who doesn’t even fit at all. Baron had to go, no question about it. Disrespect your franchise with bumish playing and just wait…
Same for Utah and Nets, traded malcontents
It’s only the 6th time this season the Bucks scored 108 or more. This Knicks team will beat the teams they’re expected to because the lowly teams simply won’t be able to keep up on the scoreboard. They will have trouble beating the elite teams who play defense and have scorers.
Wow, B-Diddy for Mo? That’s harsh man but hey at least Gordon can run that show for a while.
Damn so Mo got to play with LBJ AND Griffin, not bad at all.
Baron gives up and gains a shitload of weight, book it.
I wonder how Amare feels about taking less than half the number of shots Melo took. Over the long haul, i can’t see Amare getting used to that.
While the Knicks won, Melo used a shitload of FG’s to get his 27. And it’s against a sorry ass Bucks. Come on now, do you really see this team competing?
A win over the Heat will change that, though. It’s still wait and see, but until it happens, it’s the typical Melo situation: Score a bunch of points, forget about everything else, and leave your team as mediocre as possible.
@JAY
I doubt Amar’e would LET him take that many shots again, besides Melo aint no chump, he knows he’s got to keep Amare happy if this thing is to work out
i wouldnt mind the spurs get the thunder or portland in round two and lets the lakers and dallas rape each other. the top three seeds out west should just get a first round bye.
The crowd and the hype bought enough energy last night to give the Knicks the win (i cant remember the last time they outrebounded anyone) but Amare, Melo and Billups were all over the place. Poor shooting, Fouls, Turnovers and Confusion on both ends. It was messy.
None of that will last very long tho, those three will tidy shit up, the energy levels will calm way back down and Toney D wont shoot 10-12 very often…. so you basically cant take anything at all from last nights game, except they can beat not very good teams, the bench is anorexic and they still need a C.
With Melo and Deron Williams out of the way….the road to the western conference finals just got a hell of alot easier for the Mavs.
We got this bitch.
#MAVS
Let’s not get carried away folks. Remember T Mac had 26 in his Knicks debut and look how that turned out…
Well I’m pumped. Hinrich solves our biggest Problem on D (getting beat off the dribble). And no one is talking about Hilton Armstrong. I know he isn’t great or even good but he is a hell of alot better than Jason Collins, our current “starter” who may be the worst starting player in the NBA
@Simon yeah but TMac had like 136 injuries to his knees and back by then and couldnt ball like he used to. Melo hasnt even reached the prime of his career yet
Gotta give it to Donald Sterling. He is dead set on keeping the losing tradition alive with stupid/cheap moves.
pls can somebody aknowledge me im like a lil wayne i need atention
@Simon
Damn, I forgot T-Mc even played for the Knicks.
Bruce
Melo and dwill??? Unless manu and kobe get traded to the raptors the road to finals is the same. Lakers second round then spurs wcfs how did the melo and williams trades change that?
So, Mo Williams is popping out of the sunroof next year?
I think the best part about the Knicks having 2 scorers is that Amare doesn’t have to play the whole game now. His knees were getting more wear & tear on them then every before. He can now be subbed out and not have to worry that the offense will be in shambles. STAT will take less shots in the regular season if it means he is more effective in the playoffs.
Lebron, Wade, Bosh. Melo, Amare. Deron, Boozer, Kirk, Billups. CP3 and D12. All have recently played on the 06′, 08′, 10′ USA teams. And all but CP3 and D12 have switched teams this year. and only Kirk and Billups didnt request to be moved. Clearly the USA team helps improve their game, but if im a GM no way i want my best player anywhere near those USA teams. Now that Dwight is getting pissed, maybe my Bulls can steal him away in 2012.
Great observation Chicagorilla.
That US program is building more than just a strong US program. It’s building relationships between the players.
I just wanted to say…….
F#$K the Rose Garden.. i thought that was an L until that overrated in the clutch guy hit that J over Matthews.. Really he shouldve passed it but oh well..
Good look by the Hawks getting Hinrich. Not an all-star but dude is a good PG on BOTH ends of the floor. That’s gonna be a very good defensive backcourt between JJ and Hinrich and should hopefully improve our overall defense. Definitely a welcome addition to the team. Hilton Armstrong gives us another young big body to help out on the boards.
Sorry to see Bibby go. He played overall solid for us during his stint. He was lousy defensively but he at least tried. Mo Evans was/is ass and I’m glad to see him go. Would have liked to seen more of Jordan Crawford try and crack the rotation though
Sunday it’s going to be either half an All Star Game or a Team USA Skirmish.
Wade James Bosh vs Billups Stoudemire Anthony.
@21. T-Mac was a rental. NY just needed him and his expiring contract for half a season
@29
If thats true then we will see D12 in a laker uniform in 2012