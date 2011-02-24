Carmelo Anthony scores 27 in Knicks debut; Brandon Roy is back

#Kobe Bryant #Dwight Howard #Derrick Rose #Chris Paul #Carmelo Anthony
02.24.11 7 years ago 34 Comments
Some debuts, for all their hype, are ultimately quiet and relatively forgettable. That was not the case for Carmelo Anthony with the New York Knicks last night. Some of the Dime crew was at MSG for Knicks/Bucks, which was almost an entire workday in of itself — the introductory press conference for ‘Melo and Chauncey Billups began at 5 p.m., and the last post-game interview with ‘Melo didn’t wrap up until after 11 p.m. In between, ‘Melo dropped 27 points and 10 rebounds in his NY opener, Chauncey put up 21 points and 8 assists, and the Knicks spoiled Milwaukee’s plans to play spoiler … While Carmelo missed a lot of shots (10-25 FG), he also showed the entire ‘Melo platter: Pull-up jumpers from the elbow, catch-and-shoot threes, driving dunks, bullying drives for layups, impressive passes (when he wanted to) and tough work on the glass (when he wanted to). The Bucks hung around and were only down two midway through the fourth quarter, but New York’s Big Three hit their free throws when it mattered, and Tony Douglas (23 pts) hit a huge trey to give them enough cushion for the storybook ending … Nobody is going to remember it now, but John Salmons was a beast. His late-season switch is officially flipped, and dude is playing like an All-Star after it’s too late to make the All-Star team. Salmons dropped 27 points on an efficient 7-of-14 from the field and 11-of-13 from the line. A lot of talk after the game was about the Knicks’ defensive issues — because the Bucks are not a good offensive team and they slapped up 108 points — and leaving Salmons wide open a couple times was definitely one of them … We were at MSG so long, we barely saw any other games on what was nearly a full schedule for the NBA. In Portland, the Blazers and Lakers went down to overtime. With 1:30 left, Andre Miller hit a baseline J for the lead, but Pau Gasol promptly took LaMarcus Aldridge into the McHale Chamber of Horrors and scored a three-point play in the post to put the Lakers on top. The Blazers turned the ball over on the next possession, Ron Artest got a crucial offensive rebound, and the rest was basically Kobe Bryant (37 pts, 9 rebs, 6 asts, 3 stls) — who’d forced OT with a fadeaway over Wes Matthews in the final seconds of the fourth quarter — hitting a clutch jumper and dagger free throws … Brandon Roy is back. He came off the bench for 15 minutes and scored 5 points, didn’t get to show much explosiveness and knocked down an open three. This has clearly become LMA’s team while B-Roy was out; how will he adapt to the role change while trying to rediscover his game? …Read More>>

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kobe Bryant#Dwight Howard#Derrick Rose#Chris Paul#Carmelo Anthony
TAGSAMARE STOUDEMIREBARON DAVISBENO UDRIHBRANDON ROYCARMELO ANTHONYChanning FryeCHAUNCEY BILLUPSChris PaulDERON WILLIAMSDerrick FavorsDERRICK ROSEDEVIN HARRISDIRK NOWITZKIDWIGHT HOWARDJOAKIM NOAHJohn SalmonsJOHN WALLKEVIN MARTINKirk HinrichKOBE BRYANTLAMARCUS ALDRIDGEMike BibbyMO WILLIAMSPAU GASOLSmackTONY PARKERTYLER HANSBROUGHZACH RANDOLPH

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP