Carmelo Anthony scores 27 in Knicks debut; Brandon Roy is back

Some debuts, for all their hype, are ultimately quiet and relatively forgettable. That was not the case forwith the New York Knicks last night. Some of the Dime crew was at MSG for Knicks/Bucks, which was almost an entire workday in of itself — the introductory press conference for 'Melo andbegan at 5 p.m., and the last post-game interview with 'Melo didn't wrap up until after 11 p.m. In between, 'Melo dropped 27 points and 10 rebounds in his NY opener, Chauncey put up 21 points and 8 assists, and the Knicks spoiled Milwaukee's plans to play spoiler … While Carmelo missed a lot of shots (10-25 FG), he also showed the entire 'Melo platter: Pull-up jumpers from the elbow, catch-and-shoot threes, driving dunks, bullying drives for layups, impressive passes (when he wanted to) and tough work on the glass (when he wanted to). The Bucks hung around and were only down two midway through the fourth quarter, but New York's Big Three hit their free throws when it mattered, and(23 pts) hit a huge trey to give them enough cushion for the storybook ending … Nobody is going to remember it now, butwas a beast. His late-season switch is officially flipped, and dude is playing like an All-Star after it's too late to make the All-Star team. Salmons dropped 27 points on an efficient 7-of-14 from the field and 11-of-13 from the line. A lot of talk after the game was about the Knicks' defensive issues — because the Bucks are not a good offensive team and they slapped up 108 points — and leaving Salmons wide open a couple times was definitely one of them … We were at MSG so long, we barely saw any other games on what was nearly a full schedule for the NBA. In Portland, the Blazers and Lakers went down to overtime. With 1:30 left,hit a baseline J for the lead, butpromptly tookinto the McHale Chamber of Horrors and scored a three-point play in the post to put the Lakers on top. The Blazers turned the ball over on the next possession,got a crucial offensive rebound, and the rest was basically(37 pts, 9 rebs, 6 asts, 3 stls) — who'd forced OT with a fadeaway overin the final seconds of the fourth quarter — hitting a clutch jumper and dagger free throws …is back. He came off the bench for 15 minutes and scored 5 points, didn't get to show much explosiveness and knocked down an open three. This has clearly become LMA's team while B-Roy was out; how will he adapt to the role change while trying to rediscover his game?