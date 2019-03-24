Twitter

North Carolina is college basketball country, which is why the hockey team playing in the Tar Heel State knows pandering to hoops fans is a great way to get people excited about a playoff run.

The Carolina Hurricanes are likely bound for the NHL playoffs, currently in the top Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference and five points clear of the Columbus Blue Jackets for third in the wild card race. The team, which literally plays its home games in a venue built for NC State hoops, has started a tradition this season that’s a bit unorthodox. After wins at home, the Hurricanes all take the ice to perform increasingly-elaborate celebrations while their fans cheer them on as they do the big clap in unison that the Icelandic soccer team made famous.

Sometimes, it’s as simple as having all the players dive along the ice at once. Or slamming into the boards as a team. But as the wins piled up and the season continued, the choreography got more and more complex. And on Saturday night, when the Hurricanes handily beat the Minnesota Wild, 5-1, the team broke out a celebration perfect for a state that currently has two No. 1 seeds alive in Men’s March Madness that same weekend.

In other words, the Hurricanes dragged out a basketball hoop, set up a play and had Trevor van Riemsdyk dunk while the pig mascot looked in in awe.