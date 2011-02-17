Cavaliers get revenge on Lakers; Bosh gets revenge on Toronto

“Get ready for a steady dose of ‘What’s wrong with the Lakers?’ fire-alarm stories today. (Which will promptly be forgotten after they destroy the Cavs on Wednesday.) … So, um, yeah. That was from Smack earlier this week, after the Lake Show lost in Charlotte and spiced up the soap opera when Kobe ducked the post-game media and Phil gave a snippy five seconds of his time. Considering that the last Lakers/Cavs meeting saw L.A. beat Cleveland worse than Sonny Corleone beat Carlo, and considering it’s Kobe and Pau Gasol versus the worst team in the League, you can understand our early prediction. We were wrong … You felt it might be Cleveland’s night when Antawn Jamison (19 pts, 10 rebs) drilled a 35-footer to beat the shot clock in the first quarter, during which the Cavs jumped out to a 10-point lead. Gasol got L.A. back into it in the second quarter, but Jamison and Anthony Parker (18 pts, 9 asts) sparked an 8-0 run to close the first half, after which the Cavs never trailed again. Midway through the fourth quarter, Derek Fisher‘s trey tied it up, but Cleveland ripped off a 9-0 run led by Parker and Ramon Sessions (32 pts, 8 asts, 3 stls), and those two hit the clutch free throws in the end that kept L.A. out of striking distance … Kobe (17 pts, 12 rebs, 8-24 FG) avoided the media again after the loss, while Phil said his team seemed to take its All-Star break early. He also singled out Andrew Bynum for his 2-for-12 shooting night. Even Gasol, who was mostly dominant with 30 points and 20 boards, had his own low points: One time he threw a pass to Shannon Brown when Brown was sitting on the bench, and later Christian Eyenga unleashed a vicious dunk on Pau’s head … Had things gone according to script in Cleveland, last night’s top story would have been Chris Bosh‘s anticipated return to Toronto. The boos were to be expected — they even booed CB1 during the national anthem — but knowing how the Heat react to that kind of thing, it should also have been expected that Bosh would make his ex-home crowd secretly miss him. Bosh put up 25 points in a Miami win, breaking out power dunks, reverse layups, no-look passes and feathery jumpers. He showed the entire skill set and reminded Toronto why they tried to keep him in the first place … The Raptors kept it close, drawing within four points a few times late in the fourth quarter thanks to Andrea Bargnani (38 pts) sticking jumpers. But it seemed like LeBron (23 pts, 13 rebs, 8 asts) always had an answer, usually by getting to the line and making his free throws. At the final buzzer, Bosh blew kisses to the crowd. “It’s a sarcastic (kiss) to all the naysayers and it’s real to all the good supporters,” Bosh explained later …Read More>>