Cavaliers get revenge on Lakers; Bosh gets revenge on Toronto

“Get ready for a steady dose of ‘What’s wrong with the Lakers?’ fire-alarm stories today. (Which will promptly be forgotten after they destroy the Cavs on Wednesday.) … So, um, yeah. That was from Smack earlier this week, after the Lake Show lost in Charlotte and spiced up the soap opera when Kobe ducked the post-game media and Phil gave a snippy five seconds of his time. Considering that the last Lakers/Cavs meeting saw L.A. beat Cleveland worse than Sonny Corleone beat Carlo, and considering it’s Kobe and Pau Gasol versus the worst team in the League, you can understand our early prediction. We were wrong … You felt it might be Cleveland’s night when Antawn Jamison (19 pts, 10 rebs) drilled a 35-footer to beat the shot clock in the first quarter, during which the Cavs jumped out to a 10-point lead. Gasol got L.A. back into it in the second quarter, but Jamison and Anthony Parker (18 pts, 9 asts) sparked an 8-0 run to close the first half, after which the Cavs never trailed again. Midway through the fourth quarter, Derek Fisher‘s trey tied it up, but Cleveland ripped off a 9-0 run led by Parker and Ramon Sessions (32 pts, 8 asts, 3 stls), and those two hit the clutch free throws in the end that kept L.A. out of striking distance … Kobe (17 pts, 12 rebs, 8-24 FG) avoided the media again after the loss, while Phil said his team seemed to take its All-Star break early. He also singled out Andrew Bynum for his 2-for-12 shooting night. Even Gasol, who was mostly dominant with 30 points and 20 boards, had his own low points: One time he threw a pass to Shannon Brown when Brown was sitting on the bench, and later Christian Eyenga unleashed a vicious dunk on Pau’s head … Had things gone according to script in Cleveland, last night’s top story would have been Chris Bosh‘s anticipated return to Toronto. The boos were to be expected — they even booed CB1 during the national anthem — but knowing how the Heat react to that kind of thing, it should also have been expected that Bosh would make his ex-home crowd secretly miss him. Bosh put up 25 points in a Miami win, breaking out power dunks, reverse layups, no-look passes and feathery jumpers. He showed the entire skill set and reminded Toronto why they tried to keep him in the first place … The Raptors kept it close, drawing within four points a few times late in the fourth quarter thanks to Andrea Bargnani (38 pts) sticking jumpers. But it seemed like LeBron (23 pts, 13 rebs, 8 asts) always had an answer, usually by getting to the line and making his free throws. At the final buzzer, Bosh blew kisses to the crowd. “It’s a sarcastic (kiss) to all the naysayers and it’s real to all the good supporters,” Bosh explained later …Read More>>
Spurs are now the team to win the West. Especially since they should have homecourt advantage. L.A. is not as hungry as they used to be
Give us a little college ball as well: how about the off-the-backboard-pass-layup play Kemba Walker had vs. Georgetown?
That Mo Williams pass to the fan was better. Looks like Kobe only stays behind after wins these days huh?
Lakers deserve to lose. Start thinking of winning games on the road during playoffs, otherwise, forget three-peat, forget it, dont even think about it.
Double-double record set by moses malone?
Didn’t Wilt have more consecutive? I mean he averaged fucking 50pts AMD 30reb a season or something
Wow, now we are losing to Cleveland. That’s just sad. We could still start tanking the season …
maybe Kobe and Gasol sat the game out or something…..I didn’t see it.
it’s also about the time that Yo Ming, I mean Bynum, sits out about 20 games with an injured something.
not sure Phil wants his final season to be a first round exit. Make no mistake, I want the Spurs to win it all, but I want them to take out the Lakers on the way
Kevin Love broke George Mikan’s record for most double / doubles prior to the All-Star break last night (51).
Oh yeah click my name for the sweet Kemba Walker play that pipdaddy mentioned.
Just wondering… does the NBA do anything for Black History Month? Considering it’s a predominantly black league, I haven’t seen or heard any recognition for BHM.
LOL…Laker fans come up with mo’ excuses than a Republican caught in a gay bar…face it they will not win the West…Boston vs San Antonio…Boston in 6 (maybe 5)…
Hey, the Cavs are now 2-0 at home against teams from LA.
Plus we’re a shoe-in for top seed in the lottery. Why couldn’t we have a lock-out this season?
Bosh got revenge on Toronto…for them cheering for him for 7 years? Or for them trying to give him millions and millions of dollars this offseason? I’m sure he showed them – how dare he!
i had those two teams as finals picks before the season started but its spurs in 5.
kevin love damn and someone was telling me lma deserve his spot more for the asg (sorry first hehe).
so gasol had 15 shots for 30pts and kobe took 24 to score what 3pts?? pass the ball man.
Bogut with a Dennis Rodman-ish stat line: 20 boards and 3 poitns
Why do clowns always post stupid shit like “Lakers will not win the west this year”
Try to understand the difference between having the best record: Dirk’s Mavs vs GS, Lebron’s last 2 Cleveland squads, etc and being the last team standing. san Antonio could be 1st in the West, catch a bad matchup with the Suns and be done. I’m not worried. We in the dogdays of february and the Lakers just don’t care right now. What are we playin for now? Spurs got #1 wrapped up so why kill yourselves lookin for that spot?
Either way, we gotta go thru San An or Dallas to get to Boston so we really just need a better record than Boston.
That being said……Cleveland? Yuck. Bad loss, but props to the Cavs, especially Ramon Sessions for bringin it. Still believe if Cleveland coulda stayed healthy, they coulda fought for a playoff spot out east
anybody got a link to the hinrich jj crossover and “re-enactment?”
Kobe needs to do a bvetter job of getting his teamates involved. He surely doesn’t make his players better, except when he’s calling them out in the media. Lebron with that cast would win all 82 games. C’mon Kobe
The thing about Brons Cavs were they just weren’t that good, LeBron covered up a lot of their shit thus the record meant nothing. They secretly sucked.
In case you haven’t noticed LA having home court actually helped them a lot in the past playoffs (especially when they played game 7s against Houston and Boston). Now LA have to probably go through OKC, Dallas and San Antonia with the last 2 without home court. Then probably face Miami or Boston without that same home court. Lets just say 3peat aint guaranteed.
Kobe needs to settle the fuck down, feed Gasol the ball he was shitting on everybody. Bynum? already on his vacation, aint no way he should be going 2-12 when someone 5 inches shorter is guarding him.
Spurs have a good test tonight at the Bulls. I love this Spurs squad but they really need to show me during the last 30 games that they are legit.
upcoming: Miami on 3/4, lakers on 3/6, at Miami on 3/14, at dallas on 3/18, at portland on 3/25, then home games against portland, Boston and Utah before a 4/12 road game against the lakers.
If they win most of those I will feel a whole lot better about their playoff chances
Bosh showed Toronto why they wanted to keep him? By Bargnani putting up 38 in his grill? Yeah, really missed. Looks like the Raptors will finish out of the playoffs again…just like they did with Bosh for most years.
The Lakers CLEARLY cant wait til the All Star break gets here! I had to quadruple check the score to make sure I wasnt tweakin. I said to myself Kobe must not be playing but sure enough he was. He was throwin up enough bricks to make Gucci Mane jealous
Cavs have taken out the Cs and Lakers, something the Heat can’t even do! LMFAO!
Sessions is solid, if Atlanta got him that would knock them up a couple of pegs in the East. All that talk about Lebron and the Cavs losing by 50 and how they aren’t even a college basketball team – BOOM goes the Dynamite!
Bosh sucks, clearly feeding him and he still only gets in the 20s in points and only 6 boards. 6 Boards! Love got 12 by halftime!
Love is at 41, 44 is what Moses Malone has as the most recent double doubles and Wilt has the record at 227, so good luck with that Love.
Laker fans – Would you still keep Bynum instead of possibly getting Melo? Bynum has not looked good the last couple of weeks and Melo has been destroying teams. Might allow Kobe to actually shoot near 50%!
LOL @ SteveG. Good point. The Raps will really miss Bosh leading us them to the brink of the playoffs. Too shitty to make the postseason, and good enough to not land a top pick. At least now, without Caption Mediocrity, they can rebuild.
If this isn’t rock bottom for the Lake Show I don’t know what is. Nothing I can put my finger on except for the simple fact that it looks like they just don’t give a damn. Having to watch Bynum be so wildy inconsistant is just maddening.
Yeah they can say they are saving themselves for the postseason, but what good will that do when they are sitting at the 6th seed (Getting carried away I know, but still..) This upcoming “break” isn’t a break, if they want to get back and 3peat then they need to literally skip the parties, the women, the herb, and the booze for some serious soul searching of where they are as a team.
Reminds me all to much of 2003-2004 when Phil was coaching a team that was just simply not engaged and not responding. Hopefully Pat Riley’s whip from the mid-80’s is still out in LA someplace because Phil will have to do the coaching job of his life to save this stink bomb. Embarassing for the team and the entire organization.
And please let once and for all the comps of Mike versus Kobe stop…MJ would NEVER have allowed his team to sink into this kind of funk once in a season, let alone several times in one year!!! Keep telling a group of guys how wonderful and unbeatable they are and it starts to ruin them.
I’m effing out like Kenny Powers…Thank God the all-star break is here, I need some time away from this team. The excuses and Bs mean nothing right now. Damn you Kobe and the crew for making me write all this.
@Ian – 34 & 7 and a ‘W’ vs. the Hornet [sans Okafor] or the 18 & 18 and a schmedium ‘L’. Kevin Love is deserving; I just think LMA deserves it more.
On another note, Martell Webster is the ONLY player on the wolves roster that shows emotion.
I guess nobody else knows if the NBA recognizes Black History Month???
If they don’t, that’s fucking WEAK!!! They go all out for St. Patrick’s Day though. Isn’t that fucking nice. Good job Stern. Another reason for me to hate the league.
And why aren’t the players doing anything?? I guess they don’t give a shit where they come from. Nice…. John Wall can Dougie but nobody does shit for Black History Month… Bosh spoke in spanish when he signed to the Heat but he does nothing for BHM. Those bitches should be wearing Dashikis to the gym.
When Portland faces New Orleans… the game schedule says
POR-NO
@F&F – I’m on the LMA bandwagon, I had him over Griff and Love.
@JAY – They usually do that during the All Star Game don’t they? Was that last year somebody had MLK kicks with the “I have a dream” inscribed on them? Help me out here.
I hate the Lakers but sometimes its good to get a wakeup call and solid comment by “The Goods” – MJ is on another level, Kobe isn’t there, has had glimpses but not as consistent or as competitive.
@JAY – That’s some good shit, now if Bad Porn was playing on either of those teams it would have made it much sweeter.
It’s starting to feel like 1986 to me. The Celtics, coming off a heart-breaking Finals loss to the Lakers, retools with an aging big man (Walton/Shaq) to get ready for LA again. Only this time, the Lakers fall flat, and Boston rolls in the Finals against someone else. C’s fans are still a little bitter that we didn’t get a chance to take out LA that year. Anyone seeing this play out again?
@ Claw – post 36
I’m going to try and post some relevant stats for players not named “Beasley”, “Love”, or “Milicic” in each Wolves loss.
Brewer, Webster, and Ridnour combine to shoot 8-26 (less than 31 percent) from the field, including 2-8 (25 percent) from 3. 6/4 A/TO ratio. That’s right – the starting backcourt and SF of an NBA team COMBINED for 6 assists!
The Clippers have a former All-Star/All-NBA Teamer in Baron Davis as their PG – he got 6 assists all on his own last night, with only 2 TO.
Almost seems as though the TEAM in Minnesota is the reason why they lose, not because Kevin Love doesn’t do enough.
A wise man once said that Black History = History, American History, World History. There is so much black history that a month is just not enough.
That said, the NBA might want to recognize BHM for the reasons posted earlier.
comon you cant compare the teammates.
bad matchup with the suns??? other than last year thats the team the spurs usually own and lets not forget who they are missing right now. funny how youmention you only need a better record than boston like the lakers are a sure thing on the road vs the spurs and mavs.
@JBaller: “A wise man once said that Black History = History, American History, World History. There is so much black history that a month is just not enough.”
Yeah, that’s the PC way of looking at it. And I would agree if players (or every black person for that matter) were more involved with their “blackness”… but the fact is, most people are too engrained and indoctrinated into the American culture that they just don’t celebrate their black heritage on a regular basis. BHM is for people like that to sit and think about it. I doubt Lebron sits and thinks about the black players who paved the way for them to play in the NBA, and other players in other sports too. I actually find it offensive that a league which is 85-90% black, doesn’t recognize BHM… and when St. Patrick’s Day Rolls around, they have streamers and confetti and the arenas serve green beer. That’s bullshit if you ask me.
Can you imagine the US Congress agrees with the statement that Black History should not just be a month… then revokes Black History Month and says, “It’s up to the people to acknowledge Black History on their own any time they want”. Let’s be real. People would not take the time… February is an important month. Don’t let that PC crap twist it.
I’m calling out someone at DIME to pen an article about the struggle for the black athletes in any sport. Come on boys. The basketball talk is awesome, but do something relevant. No other publication is. Heck, the league isn’t even… it’s like the sports world has forgotten.
I’ll get the ball rolling… when Muhammad Ali refused to fight for the US in Vietnam he explained, “Those Vietnamese never called me nigger, I got nothing against them.”
^^^ The most politically impactful statement ever made by an athlete, IMO.
Something else to add… I was at some spoken word poetry thing a couple weekends ago. And one poet said something to the effect of…
“Back in the day, our white slave masters permanently scarred our ancestors with their family brand. Look around today, nothing has changed. From Gucci, to LV, Adidas to Nike we’re still branded.”
He went on to say Hip Hop culture (some may say black culture) is branded with white owned businesses.
Take what you want from from that.
@1
“Losing to Cleveland is not a big deal”
LOL Yeah, it is at this point.
@ Jay # 46
That shit is true if u think about..
@jryu
You can check out everyone laughing at / goofing on Reddick and his broken ankles by clicking my name.
Hinrich jocked him hard and dude went down like a lead balloon. Hahaha.
@Lakeshow
Trust me… I’ve been thinking about it ever since I heard it. Lol. Now I kinda feel a bit weird when i see a black kid walking around wearing a sweater with “NIKE” in big bold lettering embroidered across his chest. It’s literally and figuratively “a brand”…
Some food for thought. Sorry for hi-jacking the thread fellas.