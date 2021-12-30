The Cleveland Cavaliers have seen their backcourt depth get shredded in recent days, as Darius Garland is in the NBA’s health and safety protocols and Ricky Rubio is out for the remainder of the year due to a torn ACL. Add in Collin Sexton’s season-ending knee surgery from earlier this year and Cleveland desperately could use someone to run the offense for spells when Garland gets back.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the team has decided to get a floor general and ex-NBA champion from the Los Angeles Lakers. No, not LeBron James — Charania reports that the Cavs are working on a deal acquire Rajon Rondo.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are in serious talks on a deal to acquire Lakers guard Rajon Rondo, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. In wake of Ricky Rubio’s season-ending ACL injury, Cleveland has need for backcourt help and is working on the potential move. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 30, 2021

It is a curious fit, as Rondo has struggled mightily when he’s stepped on the floor for L.A. this season. While Rondo is currently in the league’s health and safety protocols, he has not started a game this year and has averaged 16.1 minutes a night when he has stepped on the floor. In that time, Rondo has averaged 3.1 points, 3.7 assists, 2.7 rebounds, and 0.7 steals per game while connecting on 32.4 percent of his attempts from the field and 26.7 percent of his threes.

It stands to reason that the Cavaliers will give Rondo a more consistent role due to their current point guard depth chart, although turning to him as a starter would probably be asking a little too much of the soon-to-be 36-year-old guard at this juncture of his career.