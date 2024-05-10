The Cavs Blew Out The Celtics In Game 2 To Even Up The Series

After getting run out of the building in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference Semifinal series, the Cleveland Cavaliers regrouped to take Game 2 off of the Celtics in Boston. Behind the latest monster playoff effort by Donovan Mitchell, the Cavs walked into TD Garden and picked up a 118-94 win to even up the series at one game each.

Game 2 looked like it was going to follow a very similar script to Game 1, as Boston came out of the gates on fire. The Celtics opened up a 14-5 run and never really looked like they were breaking a sweat on either end of the floor.

And then, the Cavs woke up. Between Evan Mobley having one of the best quarters of his young NBA career (11 points, four assists, three rebounds, and a block) and Caris LeVert providing a perimeter scoring punch off of the bench, Cleveland was able to go on a 25-7 run that let them take a 30-24 lead into the second.

Evan Mobley uses his length inside to get 2! Game 2 of the #NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel is live on ESPN pic.twitter.com/4CqFxSxB6L — NBA (@NBA) May 9, 2024

Evan Mobley nails the triple 🎯 He's up to 11 1Q points 🔥 pic.twitter.com/iqGV5MyyeK — NBA TV (@NBATV) May 9, 2024

With Mobley and Mitchell on the bench, Boston was able to almost immediately erase Cleveland’s lead. An 18-7 run by the Celtics in the opening four minutes of the period where four of the team’s five players on the floor scored put them back ahead, forcing a timeout by J.B. Bickerstaff that got the two stars back on the floor.

Tatum snatches it behind the back and splashes the 3 🔥 2Q action underway on ESPN pic.twitter.com/jRb145VxOw — NBA (@NBA) May 9, 2024

C's defense ➡️ C's offense 💯 Pritchard and Tatum run the 2v1 break to perfection! Cavs-Celtics | Game 2 on ESPN pic.twitter.com/xLssDh6ZAE — NBA (@NBA) May 9, 2024

JT 🤝 Jrue for the transition slam 💪 pic.twitter.com/vy1SLThSWE — NBA TV (@NBATV) May 9, 2024

Once again, Cleveland was able to finish a quarter strong, with Mobley and Mitchell doing much of the heavy lifting. The pair coming back on the floor helped them close the 5-point lead that Boston opened up while they were on the bench, and over the final four minutes of the period, Cleveland went on an 11-3 run that had things all tied up at 54 as the two teams entered the locker room.

👀 Spida working the 2-man game with Mobley 🔥 Cavs-Celtics tied at 54 at halftime! pic.twitter.com/rTudx6nKd2 — NBA (@NBA) May 10, 2024

Derrick White sets up JB for the hammer 🔥 pic.twitter.com/klk4xHvUAO — NBA TV (@NBATV) May 10, 2024

Jayson Tatum led all scorers in the first half with 16, largely because of his ability to get to the charity stripe — his struggles from the field during the postseason continued, as he was only 3-for-10 in the first half, but he hit eight of his 10 free throws to go with six points and four assists. Al Horford had 11 points in the first half with three made triples, while Jaylen Brown had 10. For Cleveland, Mobley’s 15 points, seven rebounds, five assists, steal, and block stuffed the stat sheet, while LeVert had 12 off the bench. Mitchell didn’t have the scoring outbursts we’ve seen from him this postseason, but he did go for six points, five assists, and four boards.