Getty Image

Just a month ago, there was a debate about whether Zion Williamson should even participate in this year’s NCAA Tournament. During one of Duke’s annual rivalry games against North Carolina, the future NBA lottery pick’s Nike sneaker disintegrated under him as he made a cut, causing a sprained knee that held him out for the remainder of the regular season.

But Zion made his triumphant return in the ACC Tournament, largely because he didn’t want to miss his chance to play in another historic rivalry game against the Tar Heels, but also so he could get the full March Madness experience before he finishes this season and, in all likelihood, heads to the NBA Draft this summer.

Before all that happens, Zion and Duke have the NCAA Tournament ahead of them, which tips off Friday at 7:10 p.m. ET against No. 16 seed North Dakota St. in South Carolina at Colonial Life Arena. And when the action gets underway, the once-in-a-generation prospect will part of another first: a dedicated camera that will follow focus solely on him during the game.