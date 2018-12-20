The Celtics Owner Says They Also Once Had An Issue With The Grizzlies And Players Sharing A Last Name

Over the weekend, one of the most bizarre instances of trade miscommunication almost tanked a deal sending Trevor Ariza to the Wizards.

The Suns, Wizards, and Grizzlies thought they had a three-team deal agreed to, with Ariza going to D.C., Dillon Brooks, Austin Rivers, and Wayne Selden going to Phoenix, and Kelly Oubre Jr. heading to Memphis. The Grizzlies, however, were insistent that MarShon Brooks, not Dillon, was the player they were sending to the Suns and the deal fell apart, with Phoenix and Washington picking up the pieces and making a deal straight up.

It was extremely strange, because you would think teams would be a bit more certain about exactly which players would be heading where, but then again, it’s not all that common for rosters to have two players with the same last name. Still, that trade talk confusion apparently isn’t all that unique, as Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck joined the NBC Sports Boston broadcast on Wednesday and said he’s run into that issue before, hilariously enough, with the Grizzlies.

