The Champs Sports Game Plan: Breast Cancer Awareness Pink Collection

Everyone should be wearing pink during BCA month. Sports are fun and rivalries are great, but in the end, it’s about more than that. It’s bigger than the game itself. With perfect timing, the latest collection to hit the Champs Sports Game Plan pays homage to the awareness with this Nike collection. Support the cause just like NFL players are doing by rocking some fresh gear that’ll make you stand out wherever you go. As a bonus, whenever you head to any Champs Sports store in North America, make sure you check in on foursquare. That’ll donate $1 to a local American Cancer Society chapter. Find your local Champs retailer here, ChampsSports.com, and be sure to check out this special collection.

*** *** ***

Nike LeBron Soldier 7- $125.00

Nike Hyperdunk- $140.00

Nike Graphic Tee- $28.00

Blitz for the Cure Tee- $32.00

Nike Signal Track Jacket- $65.00

Nike Signal Track Pant- $55.00

Nike True Snap ‘Black/Pink’- $25.00

Nike Elite Socks- $14.00

