The Champs Sports Game Plan: KD VI Collection

Kevin Durant‘s playing better than anyone else in the NBA right now, his versatility taking his game to new heights. Without James Harden, they needed him to pass more. He did that. Now with a declining center position, they need him to rebound more. KD is wherever the Thunder needs him most, and is as clutch as they come. That is shining through in his first collection of the New Year at Champs Sports. Complementing pinpoint accuracy with thunderous power, this collection is highlighted by a brand new colorway of the Nike KD VI.

Find the collection at a store near you, and check out the images below.

*** *** ***

KD VI- “Black/Volt/Vivid Blue/Dark Grey”

KD 35 Gaming Tee- $35 “White/Volt/Vivid Blue/Grey”

Glow Ball Tee- $35

Data Storm Shorts $45

Hero Hoody- $85 “Vivid Blue/Black/Volt”

Wade Stance Socks- $14 “Black/Volt/Light Blue”

