The Champs Sports Game Plan: KD VI Collection

01.08.14 5 years ago

Kevin Durant‘s playing better than anyone else in the NBA right now, his versatility taking his game to new heights. Without James Harden, they needed him to pass more. He did that. Now with a declining center position, they need him to rebound more. KD is wherever the Thunder needs him most, and is as clutch as they come. That is shining through in his first collection of the New Year at Champs Sports. Complementing pinpoint accuracy with thunderous power, this collection is highlighted by a brand new colorway of the Nike KD VI.

Find the collection at a store near you, and check out the images below.

*** *** ***

KD VI- “Black/Volt/Vivid Blue/Dark Grey”
KD 35 Gaming Tee- $35 “White/Volt/Vivid Blue/Grey”
Glow Ball Tee- $35
Data Storm Shorts $45
Hero Hoody- $85 “Vivid Blue/Black/Volt”
Wade Stance Socks- $14 “Black/Volt/Light Blue”
What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TAGSChamps SportsThe Champs Sports Game PlanThe Gameplanthegameplan

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP