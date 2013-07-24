Charles Barkley’s Dancing During Ray Allen’s Birthday Party Warms Our Heart

#Charles Barkley #Video #Instagram
07.23.13 5 years ago

The Round Mound of Rebound has been providing some of the best quotes and antics on TNT’s Inside the NBA since retiring from his playing career at the end of the 2000 season. But Charles Barkley‘s charisma never wavers, even when the TNT cameras are off. This recent Instagram video, shot at Ray Allen‘s birthday party in Lake Tahoe, shows Barkley dancing with an older woman, and it’s just another example why everybody loves the gregarious Barkley.

If it seems like Chuck is always having more fun than everybody else, maybe it’s because he is.

What’s your favorite Charles Barkley post-playing moment?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Charles Barkley#Video#Instagram
TAGSCHARLES BARKLEYinstagramRAY ALLENvideo

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP