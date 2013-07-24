Charles Barkley’s Dancing During Ray Allen’s Birthday Party Warms Our Heart

The Round Mound of Rebound has been providing some of the best quotes and antics on TNT’s Inside the NBA since retiring from his playing career at the end of the 2000 season. But Charles Barkley‘s charisma never wavers, even when the TNT cameras are off. This recent Instagram video, shot at Ray Allen‘s birthday party in Lake Tahoe, shows Barkley dancing with an older woman, and it’s just another example why everybody loves the gregarious Barkley.

If it seems like Chuck is always having more fun than everybody else, maybe it’s because he is.

What’s your favorite Charles Barkley post-playing moment?

