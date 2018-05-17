Charles Barkley Joked He ‘Heard Doughnut’ While The TNT Crew Debated Laurel And Yanny

#2018 NBA Playoffs #Golden State Warriors #Charles Barkley
05.16.18 42 mins ago

Getty Image

A couple of years back, everyone online was debating the color of the dress. Friends became enemies. Families were torn apart. This week, an audio variation of that meme quickly went viral. Without getting too bogged down in the nuances of it, people essentially either hear the word “Laurel” or “Yanny” when listening to this particular audio clip, depending on a number of factors. You can read a full primer on it here.

On Wednesday night prior to tip-off of Game 2 between the Warriors and Rockets, the Inside the NBA crew decided to give it whirl. E.J. gave a brief explanation, then played to the clip, with both he and Kenny saying they heard the word “Laurel,” while Shaq said he heard some combination of the two but eventually landed on “Yanny.”

Chuck, however, heard something else entirely, which may or may not have to do with whether he skipped lunch today.

Around The Web

TOPICS#2018 NBA Playoffs#Golden State Warriors#Charles Barkley
TAGS2018 NBA PlayoffsCHARLES BARKLEYGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSHouston RocketsINSIDE THE NBA

Listen To This

All The New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.14.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Arctic Monkeys, Beach House, And Jess Williamson

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Arctic Monkeys, Beach House, And Jess Williamson

05.11.18 5 days ago
The Best New Rap That Should Be On Your Radar

The Best New Rap That Should Be On Your Radar

05.11.18 5 days ago
Arctic Monkeys’ Live Show Explains Why They’re This Year’s Preeminent Rock Band

Arctic Monkeys’ Live Show Explains Why They’re This Year’s Preeminent Rock Band

05.09.18 1 week ago
All The Best Electronic Music Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Electronic Music Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.28.18 3 weeks ago
Here Are The Best Classic Rock Playlists On Spotify Right Now

Here Are The Best Classic Rock Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.25.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP