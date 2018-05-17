Getty Image

A couple of years back, everyone online was debating the color of the dress. Friends became enemies. Families were torn apart. This week, an audio variation of that meme quickly went viral. Without getting too bogged down in the nuances of it, people essentially either hear the word “Laurel” or “Yanny” when listening to this particular audio clip, depending on a number of factors. You can read a full primer on it here.

On Wednesday night prior to tip-off of Game 2 between the Warriors and Rockets, the Inside the NBA crew decided to give it whirl. E.J. gave a brief explanation, then played to the clip, with both he and Kenny saying they heard the word “Laurel,” while Shaq said he heard some combination of the two but eventually landed on “Yanny.”

Chuck, however, heard something else entirely, which may or may not have to do with whether he skipped lunch today.