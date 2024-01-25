Charles Barkley Has ‘Fell In Love With The Detroit Lions’

The Detroit Lions are one win away from making the Super Bowl for the first time in franchise history. It’s quite the achievement for a group that has long been synonymous with finding spectacular ways to lose football games, but this season, the Lions are among the best teams in the NFC, as the team went 12-5, earned the 3-seed in the conference, and won their division for the first time in 30 years.

It’s been quite the turnaround under head coach Dan Campbell, and as a result, they’re on their way to San Francisco this week to take on the Niners with a spot in the Super Bowl on the line. This run has made Campbell something of a rockstar among sports fans, as his ultra-aggressive approach to football mixed with the fact that every single one of his players seem like they’d go to war for him has endeared him to millions. This, apparently, includes Charles Barkley, who told noted Lions fan Keegan-Michael Key that he is all-in on Campbell and his team.

Charles Barkley sounds all in on Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions pic.twitter.com/nJkDnG45LR — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 25, 2024

“I’m a tremendous fan of yours, for all your success, number one, continued success,” Barkley said. “I can’t believe I’m talking to you about the damn Detroit Lions, out of all the questions I wanna ask … I have fell in love with the Detroit Lions, I have a man crush on Dan Campbell. I know nothing about Dan Campbell, but I’m like, I played football one day, I wanna play for Dan Campbell.”

Key, unsurprisingly, agrees with him. Whether or not the Lions run continues all the way to Las Vegas in a few weeks, however, remains to be seen.