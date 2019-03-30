Twitter @NBAonTNT

It was a magical night for Auburn basketball. On Friday, the Tigers got a decisive victory over the No. 1 seed North Carolina Tar Heels in the Sweet 16, punching their ticket to the Elite Eight for the first time in 33 years.

Unfortunately, the Tigers best player, Chuma Okeke, went down with a knee injury midway through the second half and was ruled out for the remainder of the game. It’s unclear whether he’ll return at all during the tournament. Still, that didn’t spoil the fun for Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith, who were repping their respective alma maters on Friday night, some more than others.

In fact, it appears as if Barkley may have duped his on-air sidekick into wearing his old Tar Heel uniform during the broadcast.