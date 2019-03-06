Getty Image

Whenever there is a news story in the NBA, it is a safe bet that Charles Barkley has an opinion and, in general, the Hall of Fame player and TNT analyst is willing to share it. That happened again this week, as Barkley hopped on ESPN’s “Get Up” and commented on topics centering on both NBA commissioner Adam Silver and Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving.

First, Barkley addressed Silver’s comments (from a panel interview at the MIT Sloan Sports Analytics Conference last week) concerning present-day players being “unhappy” and the fact that there is “enormous jealousy” in NBA circles.

“I think that’s probably the stupidest thing I’ve ever heard Adam say … That’s the stupidest thing I’ve ever heard any commissioner say,” Barkley said, via Dakota Randall of NESN. “These guys are making $20-30-40 million dollars a year. They work six-seven months a year. They stay in the best hotels in the world — they ain’t got no problems. That’s totally bogus.”