Charles Barkley Argues Nikola Jokic Is The Frontrunner For League MVP Right Now

12.20.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

The Denver Nuggets are enjoying a fantastic start to the 2018-19 season. Nikola Jokic and company own the best record (21-9) in the Western Conference as Christmas approaches and, given injury-related absences for players like Gary Harris, Will Barton, and Paul Millsap, Denver’s run is even more impressive.

As usual, Jokic is in the middle of everything for the Nuggets, engineering an offense from the center position in a way that no other player can match. With that as the backdrop, TNT’s Charles Barkley made quite a strong case for Jokic’s value on Thursday evening, arguing on Inside The NBA that Jokic should not only be a contender, but the frontrunner, for the league’s MVP award.

